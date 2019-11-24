Tara Sutaria Nails Flight Attendant's Announcement, Ananya Panday Has Hilarious Reaction

Making her debut with Student of the Year 2 has not been Tara Sutuaria’s only talent till date. To list some of her skills, the actor had taken to dancing at an early age, showcasing various forms abroad; she then turned a professional singer at age 7, and eventually ventured into the world of showbiz, starting as a VJ, before becoming a model, featuring in advertisements, TV shows and finally making her film debut. However, that’s not all, the Student of the Year 2 star could have been a brilliant flight attendant too. The 24-year-old was so confident with the portrayal of the flight attendant that anyone would mistake her for a real cabin crew if decides to make their announcement. The video was from the time she was shooting for Student of the Year 2, and her co-star Ananya Panday quipped that it was too late to promote the film. She also had a typical reaction like friends today would relate, asking her to reply to her messages.

Tara on Sunday shared a throwback video on Instagram, where she is dressed in a white sleeveless ethnic dress and delivering the announcement of a flight attendant. Right from joining her hands, to expressing the instructions, involving being seated, turning off the mobile phone, wearing the seat belt and informing that the washroom could not be used, she makes the announcement confidently and says it with a bright smile and in the perfect tone would associate with a cabin crew. However, it seems the person recording the video, seemingly Tiger Shroff, then makes her laugh. She then introduces him as ‘Captain Shri Tiger Shroff’ and 'crew' Ananya Panday, who corrects her as ‘head crew’. Tara then promotes their film, saying that they should also watch Student of the Year 2 on May 10.

Watch the video here

Ananya Panday then replied to the post, “Little late for promoting the film I feel... 😂 missing this!!!! And reply to my WhatsApps bro wth.” Tiger Shrofff’s sister Krishna Shroff too recollected another funny incident from the set and responded, “Remember the cab ride in Goa and the amount of takes for...NOTHING? 😂🤣 @tarasutaria.”

Though Student of the Year 2, directed by Punit Malhotra, did not do wonders at the box office, a lot changed for both Tara and Ananya since then. Tara already featured in her second film Marjaavaan, that released on November 15. Ananya is also gearing up for her second film, Pati Patni Aur Woh, releasing on December 6. Both have signed one more film each; Tara set to feature in remake of RX 100 opposite Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty, while Ananya is working opposite Ishaan Khatter on Khaali Peeli.

