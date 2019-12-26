Tara Sutaria Knows How To Flaunt Snow White Ensembles Just Right; See Pics

Tara Sutaria is one of the successful debutants of 2019 in Bollywood. She kickstarted her career in the industry with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2. The movie was the second instalment of the Student of the Year franchise. The movie featured Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday alongside Tara Sutaria. The actor also featured in Milap Zaveri directorial Marjavaan next to Sidharth Malhotra.

Tara is quite active on social media and loves to keep her fans updated by posting pictures of herself. The actor is seen giving her fans major outfit goals and is known to pull off many outfits effortlessly. The actor is quite often seen sporting white looks with elegance and glam. From traditional to western; here are some of her chic and ravishing white looks to take fashion cues from.

White Lehenga looks:

Western-style file:

According to reports by media portals, Tara will be seen in Milan Luthria's upcoming movie Tadap. The shooting of the movie is expected to begin in January 2020. The movie will reportedly be featuring Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty alongside Tara Sutaria.

