Tara Sutaria Knows How To Flaunt Snow White Ensembles Just Right; See Pics

Bollywood News

Tara Sutaria is known for being an ace actor as well as a fashion icon for many. Here’s a glimpse of the party wardrobe of the Marjaavaan actor. See pictures.

Written By Asmita Shukla | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria is one of the successful debutants of 2019 in Bollywood. She kickstarted her career in the industry with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2. The movie was the second instalment of the Student of the Year franchise. The movie featured Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday alongside Tara Sutaria. The actor also featured in Milap Zaveri directorial Marjavaan next to Sidharth Malhotra. 

Tara is quite active on social media and loves to keep her fans updated by posting pictures of herself. The actor is seen giving her fans major outfit goals and is known to pull off many outfits effortlessly. The actor is quite often seen sporting white looks with elegance and glam. From traditional to western; here are some of her chic and ravishing white looks to take fashion cues from.

White Lehenga looks:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria) on

Also Read | Tara Sutaria's Bling Outfit That You Must Include In Your Party Wardrobe

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria) on

Western-style file:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria) on

Also Read | Tara Sutaria And Some Of Her Best Gown Looks That The Actor Slayed In

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria) on

Also Read | Tara Sutaria Looks Stunning In This Green Attire With Fine Jewellery

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria) on

Also Read | Tara Sutaria's Party Looks Will Make You Go 'Marjaavaan'; Check Out Now

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria) on

According to reports by media portals, Tara will be seen in Milan Luthria's upcoming movie Tadap. The shooting of the movie is expected to begin in January 2020. The movie will reportedly be featuring Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty alongside Tara Sutaria. 

 

 

Published:
