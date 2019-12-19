Tara Sutaria Looks Stunning In This Green Attire With Fine Jewellery

Actor Tara Sutaria kick-started her Bollywood journey with Student of the Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and debutante Ananya Panday. She also appeared in Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles. She is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated by posting sizzling pictures.

Tara Sutaria is shooting for a jewellery brand. She took to Instagram and shared a picture from the shoot. The Student of the Year 2 actor has donned a tube blouse featuring a plunging neckline. She has glammed up the look in a grandeur emerald and diamond studded neckpiece.

Dazzling in emerald and diamond neckpiece

Tara has opted for a minimal makeup look. She has applied nude lip shade and black-golden smokey eyes. Flaunting her sharp jawline, the Marjaavaan actor has sported shiny sleek hair with side partition. For a complete look, she has donned black velvet gloves. Hazoorilal Legacy Jewellers has also shared some of Tara’s magnificent looks. She is looking jaw-droppingly gorgeous in modern-day bridal looks. Here are some of the pictures shared by the brand.

