Tara Sutaria's Party Looks Will Make You Go 'Marjaavaan'; Check Out Now

Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria has created a niche for herself by portraying two varied roles of a young stylish college-goer in Student of the Year 2 and a deaf-mute character in Marjaavaan. Besides acting, the actor excels at making stunning fashion statements. We have compiled some of the eye-popping party looks that Tara has made that would make your heart skip a beat.

1. Carrying the boho-chic look

Tara Sutaria gracefully carried the boho look in a cool and comfy ensemble by Pallavi Singhee. Draped in a multi-coloured patterned wrap-up crop top, the Marjaavaan actor flaunted her well-toned midriff. Boasting of its classic balloon-shaped sleeves, her voguish top complimented well with the similarly patterned skirt flowing below the knees. Tara wore bright orange strappy heels and sported elaborate silver earrings to round off her look. The Student of the Year actor opted for minimal makeup look by applying nude lip colour and eye-shadow for sheer subtlety. Furthermore, she kept her mid-length wavy hair open for a natural and playful look.

Also read: Tara Sutaria Nails Flight Attendant's Announcement, Ananya Panday Has Hilarious Reaction

Also read: Taapsee Pannu Discloses Her Cheat Sheet To Becoming A Bollywood Star

2. The one in golden sequined attire

Clad in a golden brown sequined and partially flowy mini dress, Tara Sutaria is sizzling in this glittery party wear. This Nicole + Felicia dazzling number is studded with sequins. Flaunting her collar bones, this off-shoulder dress paired with golden heels for a complete look. Tara has carried bouncy, wavy hair and minimal makeup with sheer grace and elegance.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan's Udaybhan Inspired By Jon Snow? When Bollywood Was Compared To Hollywood

3. The one with the casual yet elegant look

Simple and classy, Tara Sutaria has carried this chic look in a white crop top and blue denim jeans. The Marjaavaan actor has donned off-shoulder top with the ruffled sleeves and paired it with high waist skinny jeans. Tara has sported sky blue coloured gorgeous earrings with this look. You can style your outfit with this plain shaded shirt for a cool party look.

Also read: Tara Sutaria: This Is The Marjaavaan Actor’s Beauty Advice For Her Fans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.