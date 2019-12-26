Tara Sutaria's Bling Outfit That You Must Include In Your Party Wardrobe

Actor Tara Sutaria who made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2 this year is one of the most well-known faces in the Bollywood industry today. The actor apart from being a talented performer is also famous for her fashion sense. Tara Sutaria is often seen sporting some of the most glamorous outfits. Check out some of her best bling outfits here.

Tara Sutaria is a vision to behold in a multi-coloured shimmering jacket. The Marjaavaan actor wore a black coloured bodysuit and a pair of stockings and added bling to it with the jacket. She completed the look with a pair of black and white coloured knee-length boots and wore dramatic blue coloured makeup.

Tara Sutaria wore a pink coloured sequinned gown as she posed for the lens. In the photoshoot, Tara Sutaria wore a sleeveless dress with a thigh-high slit. She accessorised the look with a diamond necklace, bracelet and a ring.

Tara Sutaria’s pink Nicole Felicia Couture outfit made heads turn. The shimmering pink mini-dress had a bow on the side and had a straight across neckline. She wore minimum makeup and left her hair open, which only added glamour to the outfit.

Tara Sutaria wore a grey coloured shimmering saree. She wore a matching coloured silk blouse with the shimmering outfit. Netizens complimented the star as she looked ethereal in the outfit. She added a silver coloured chains and a ring while keeping her makeup to a minimum.

Tara Sutaria looked bewitching in a light coloured shimmering gown. She wore a contrasting red coloured lipstick to highlight the outfit. She had her hair curled to give the look a vintage feel. She made infinite heads turn as she nailed the look to perfection.

