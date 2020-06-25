Tara Sutaria Looks Unrecognisable In Throwback Photo, Fans Ask 'Is This You?'; See Pic

Tara Sutaria recently took to her social media handle to post a throwback picture of herself. The actor often posts throwback pictures of herself and treats her fans with the old pictures from her personal archives. However, this time, many of her fans were unable to recognise her.

Tara Sutaria looks unrecognisable in this throwback picture

Tara Sutaria’s latest picture has been doing the rounds on social media. The actor can be seen clad in a black mesh top and a blue overcoat. The actor has paired it up with beige and black knee-length boots.

Fans unable to recognise Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria has smokey eyes make up on with her hair set in beachy waves. The actor’s pose is slightly different from her regular posts, which left the fans wondering is it was actually Tara herself. There were some other fans who asked if it was only them or others could not recognise Tara in the picture as well.

While some fans asked if anyone else felt that it was not Tara Sutaria in the post, other fans appreciated the actor’s looks. There were several fans who named few other actors and said that the girl in the picture resembled them more than Tara Sutaria. Check out the comments below.

Tara Sutaria has been on a spree with posting her old pictures. The actor had earlier posted her childhood picture with her twin sister. Both the sisters looked adorable in the post. Check out the picture of the two below.

Tara Sutaria also posted another childhood picture of herself earlier. In that picture, she was seen wearing a blue denim top and is holding a phone receiver in her one hand. The actor grabbed eyeballs with how adorable she was looking in the picture. Check it out below.

Moreover, Tara Sutaria had posted a picture of herself with her thumb in her mouth. The actor wrote in the caption of the picture that she was probably distracted by food or her twin sister Pia Sutaria. Check out the picture below.

On the work front

Tara Sutaria was last seen sharing the screen with Sidharth Malhotra in Marjavaan. The actor will be seen next in Tadap which is a romantic action thriller film. The film is being directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Tadap stars Tara along with Ahan Shetty and Sikander Kher.

Image Credits: Tara sutaria Instagram

