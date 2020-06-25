Karisma Kapoor's Birthday: Madhuri Dixit Recalls Amazing Journey With The Star

As Karisma Kapoor turned a year older on June 25, her Dil Toh Pagal Hai co-star Madhuri Dixit has an adorable wish for the birthday girl. The Kalank actress took to her social media handle and shared a beautiful throwback picture with Karisma. In the picture, the two ravishing ladies can be seen leaving the hearts flutter of the fans with their gorgeous smiles and stunning outfits.

Madhuri Dixit's birthday wishes for Karisma Kapoor

Madhuri shared the picture on her Instagram story where the birthday girl is looking sparkly and beautiful in a black suit while the other charming actress is grabbing eyeballs in a white dress. While captioning the post, the actress wrote that she feels like it was yesterday that the two filmed Dil Toh Paagal hai together and called it an amazing journey with her. In the film Dil Toh Pagal Hai, the two actresses were shown as rivals. Dil Toh Pagal Hai was one of the highest grosser of that year. Apart from the chemistry between the lead actors, the film is also popular for a dance-off scene between Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit.

Apart from Madhuri, the actress received adorable birthday wishes from her other friends from the fraternity as well. Karisma's sister Kareena took a trip down the memory lane and posted a one minute video on her Instagram page where she went on to share some glimpses from Karisma’s life. In the video one can Karisma and Kareena’s adorable sister bonding right from their childhood, to their teens and their recent pictures. Short videos of the Judwaa actor from her various films, chilling with friends, and many more glimpses are shown in the video.

The song in the background titled About Love by Marina is perfect for the video. Along with the post, Bebo also went on to write a sweet wish for her sister. She wrote, “To the purest, most precious love ever! My sister, my second mother and my best friend...To the ultimate Diva... Happy birthday Lolo @therealkarismakapoor! May our morning phone chats last forever.” Karisma went on to receive heartfelt birthday wishes from her friends and co-stars. Celebs such as Rhea Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and many more. She also went on to thank her sister for the lovely video she created on her birthday.

