Kangana Ranaut Reacts To 'Fair & Lovely' Rebranding, Says It Has Been A 'long Battle'

In a major rebranding initiative by Hindustan Unilever, it is announced that it will stop using the word 'Fair' in the brand name 'Fair & Lovely' which has been consistent since overs decade. Earlier, Johnson & Johnson had exited the market of 'fairness creams' after the global movement against racism started in full swing following the murder of George Floyd. Now, actor Kangana Ranaut has shared a tweet on the same.

Kangana reacts to 'Fair & Lovely' rebranding

It is a known fact that Kangana, back in 2015, had turned down n offer to promote a fairness cream. The actor had gone on record and stated that she did not understand the concept of fairness. In such a case, as a celebrity, she did not wish to set a wrong example in front of the younger people. The actor stated that she had no regrets about turning down the offer and had stated that she believes it's her responsibility as a public figure. The brand deal which Kangana denied was reportedly for two crores rupees.

Over the last decade, Fair & Lovely's advertising has evolved to communicate the message of women empowerment. Many of their advertisements evidently had racist undertones which suggested that people without fair skin cannot become successful in life. This advertisement pattern of 'Fair & Lovely' has also been trolled on social media in abundance through the years.

The managing director of Hindustan Unilever wrote in a public statement that they are making their skincare portfolio more inclusive and want to lead the celebration of a much diverse portrayal of beauty. The company had previously removed the shade scale which would be packaged along with 'Fair & Lovely' tubes which were well received by people. The statement than red furthermore and announced that the term 'Fair' will be dropped from the 'Fair & Lovely' brand and shall be replaced by something else. The new name is reportedly awaiting regulatory approvals whereas the revised packs will be available in the market in the next few months. The rebranded version of 'Fair & Lovely' cream is now awaited.

