Tara Sutaria Mourns 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera's Death, Hails Her 'courage To Be Unafraid'

Glee star Naya Rivera was reported missing on July 8 hours after she went for boating in Lake Piro and did not return. Though the officials actively searched for her, the actor was presumed dead after 24 hours and the officials started looking for the body. She was declared dead when police officials found her body on July 13. Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria took to her social media to mourn her loss. Take a look at her story:

Tara Sutaria mourns the loss of actor Naya Rivera

Tara Sutaria took to her social media stories and shared a picture of Naya Rivera with her son. In the picture, Naya is seen comforting her four-year-old son Josey as he is sitting in her lap. Tara wrote across the picture, "Rest in peace, @nayarivera. Your talent, beauty and courage to be unafraid will always inspire young girls everywhere”. [sic]

ALSO READ | Naya Rivera's Ex Ryan Dorsey Weeps, Mom Crumbles At The Lake Where She Disappeared

Naya Rivera's Glee co-stars also mourned her loss. They gathered together at the lake where she had drowned and joined their hands to pay a tribute to the late actor. Her co-star Alex Newell also shared a throwback video of the actor and penned a long and emotional note for her.

ALSO READ | Naya Rivera's 'Glee' Costars Gather At Lake Piru, Hold Hands To Pay Tribute To Late Actor

He revealed that both of them did not want to be there but made the most of it when they had to shoot the segment. Adding that she was truly a star, Alex wrote, 'one day as I was coming out of hair and make up I saw her sitting at base camp and she said “Alex... when you go on tour can you please say ‘everybody say heeeyy Ms. Newell’’ just for me!” I said absolutely we laughed and had a short little convo about life and music.. I’ll cherish that moment for ever!!'. He further wrote that he watched her perform with power, brilliance, and honesty while being 'a light' as a person.

Naya Rivera's body was found 5 days after she went missing at Lake Piru. Her son Josey told the officials that she lifted him back on the boat before he saw her disappearing into the water. Naya's son was later found asleep on the boat with a lifevest on with no signs of the actor. The authorities feel that the actor drowned accidentally since she was not wearing a vest and think that her body was trapped in the lake's vegetation before floating up to the top after a few days.

ALSO READ | 'Naya Rivera Found Dead At Lake Piru, Last Act Was To Save Son Before Drowning': Police

ALSO READ | Tara Sutaria Nails Her Deleted Monologue From 'Student Of The Year 2' In This Video, Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.