Naya Rivera's 'Glee' Costars Gather At Lake Piru, Hold Hands To Pay Tribute To Late Actor

Glee actor Naya Rivera’s body was discovered 6 days after she disappeared on Lake Piru, where her son was found July 8 alone on a boat the two had rented. Shortly before the Ventura County Sheriff confirmed that Naya Rivera's body had been found, a few of the actor’s Glee co-stars gathered at the lake where she disappeared and held hands as they paid tribute to the late actor.

Glee cast gathers around the lake to pay tribute

cast of glee and naya rivera’s family at lake piru to honor/pay tribute to naya 😔❤️ #NayaRivera pic.twitter.com/95Pjg7RTri — Trinity (@trinityxay) July 14, 2020

Heather lost her best friend 💔 my heya/brittana heart hurts. Naya and Hemo are the reason i was a gleek. I watched glee becuse of them and now naya is gone. I can’t believe this is happening. pic.twitter.com/oiTsBNGov4 — geri 🏳️‍🌈 FLY HIGH NAYA 💔 (@hedaofthegays) July 14, 2020

Pictures of Glee cast holding hands on the shore of the water have gone viral. According to reports, the cast members shouted ‘Say her name-Naya’ as they paid tribute to the 33-year-old star whose body was recovered five days after she was reported missing in the Lake Piru. It has not been reported who all were there at the lake; however, it has been reported that Naya Rivera’s on-screen love interest Heather Morris was present at the lake.

A few hours back, the Ventura Sherrif announced that they have recovered a body from the lake in which Naya Rivera went missing. The officials held a press conference in which they revealed that they are sure confirmed that the body found is that of Naya Rivera. They reportedly stated that Naya Rivera’s family has been notified about the developments.

The news conference has concluded. Sheriff Ayub has confirmed the body recovered at Lake Piru today was Naya Rivera. Our hearts go out to her family, friends and fans during this difficult time. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of her death. — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 13, 2020

According to a news agency AP, Ventura County Sheriff's officials confirmed at an afternoon news conference that the body that search crews found floating in the northeast corner of Lake Piru earlier in the day was that of the 33-year-old Rivera.

The body was flown 40 miles (64 kilometres) to the coroner's office in Ventura, where an autopsy would be conducted, Sheriff's Capt. Eric Buschow said.

She was bold. She was outrageous. She was a LOT of fun.



Naya made me laugh like no one else on that set. I always said it while we were working together and I’ve maintained it ever since. Her playful, wicked sense of humor never ceased to bring a smile to my face. — Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) July 14, 2020

Cast members from Glee took to their social media to pay tribute to the late actor. Actor Darren Cross on his social media stated, “Naya made me laugh like no one else on that set. I always said it while we were working together and I’ve maintained it ever since. Her playful, wicked sense of humor never ceased to bring a smile to my face” [sic]. In the lengthy post he added that he was "gutted beyond description" after hearing about Naya. He wrote, “And even as I sit here, struggling to comprehend, gutted beyond description- the very thought of her cracks me up and still brings a smile to my face. That was Naya’s gift. And it's a gift that will never go away. Rest in peace you wild, hilarious, beautiful angel” [sic],

