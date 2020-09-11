Tara Sutaria Opens Up About Relationship With Aadar Jain, Calls Herself 'private Person'

Tara Sutaria recently opened up about her relationship with Aadar Jain. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Tara Sutaria was asked about the reason behind not holding back and making her relationship public. The actor said that unlike several Bollywood couples, she wanted to take a different route because she felt like it. Tara Sutaria mentioned that she hasn’t said anything ever about her relationship in media.

Tara Sutaria talks about her relationship with Aadar Jain

The actor added that she believes that if a person is dating someone, it is a private matter and one can be scared about it. Tara stated that in her line of work, there are very few things that are left to someone’s imagination and she understands why people tend to keep these kinds of things to themselves.

The actor further said that if there's something that is beautiful, wonderful and magical which everyone craves in their lives then she thinks there is no need to hide it. Tara added that she is a very private person and she hadn’t spoken about it earlier so people can think what they want to think.

Talking about her perspective towards love, Tara Sutaria said that she is a Scorpio and they are very passionate about everything in general. She added that she loves love and most of her friends and family tell her that she is all about love. She wrapped up her conversation saying that love is amazing and everyone should find it.

Tara Sutaria's birthday post for Aadar Jain

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain never addressed their relationship rumours until August 5, 2020. The date marks the 26th birthday of Aadar Jain. The actor shared an adorable picture with Aadar Jain. In the picture, the duo was seen flashing a wide smile as they hugged each other for a picture. They are spotted donning ethnic ensembles in the picture. Tara Sutaria shared the picture with a note, "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain 🖤". The duo also went on to shower love for each other in the comment section as Aadar Jain wrote, "I love You" and Tara replied with the same. Take a look at Tara Sutaria's mushy post for Aadar Jain.

