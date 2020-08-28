Unseen Pic Of The Day: Tara Sutaria And Armaan's Photo Will Give True Best Friend Goals

Tara Sutaria and Armaan Malik have known each other for long now as they are childhood buddies. Here’s a throwback picture of the two. In this picture, the actor is seen sharing a wide smile with Armaan Malik as they pose for a picture. The duo looks unrecognisable in the old picture.

In the picture collage, a recent picture of Tara Sutaria and Armaan Malik is put up adjacent to their old picture. In their recent picture, they are seen twinning in black as Amaan hugs Tara for the picture. This then and now comparison makes it evident that the duo shares a great friendship with each other. Take a look at this picture of Tara Sutaria and Armaan Malik.

Tara Sutaria unseen picture with sister

Here's another throwback picture of Tara Sutaria with her sister Pia Sutaria. In the before picture, Tara Sutaria can be seen posing innocently for the camera wearing a white turtle neck top and a multi-coloured scarf. The actor looks sweet in the side parting bob-cut hairdo. And her sister, on the other hand, can be seen resting her head on her shoulder and is all smiles to the camera.

In the after picture, Tara Sutaria can be seen all decked up posing like a diva. She can be seen sporting a middle parting hairdo, natural makeup, nude lips and tassel earrings. Her sister, on the other hand, can be seen striking a stunning pose in a curly hairdo and natural makeup. Check out the picture below.

On the work front

Tara Sutaria was last seen in Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan. She shared the screen space with Riteish Deshmukh and Siddharth Malhotra. The film was lauded by fans and viewers for its acting and plot. Tara Sutaria also collaborated with Sidharth Malhotra for the song Masakali 2.0. Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria can be seen romancing each other in the music video.

Masakali 2.0 has been sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon, with Tanishk Bagchi providing some additional lyrics. The recreation of the song has added female vocals that were not there in the original. She will next be seen in Milan Luthria’s Tadap alongside Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty. The film is in its pre-production stage and will resume shooting soon.

