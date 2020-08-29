Tara Sutaria Sets The Internet On Fire As She Shares A Picture Playing “dress Up”

Tara Sutaria is not only a very popular artist in the Indian entertainment industry but is also known for creating a buzz on the internet repeatedly. Having millions of followers on social media, Tara Sutaria never fails to bring a smile on the faces of her fans. Recently, Tara Sutaria shared a picture of herself playing “dress up”.

Also Read | Tara Sutaria & Nargis Fakhri Amongst Actors Who Were Part Of '#blackoutuesday'

Tara Sutaria plays “dress up”

Tara Sutaria is one of the very active Indian celebrities on social media. From sharing posts about her daily life to sharing informative posts and goofy pictures with friends and family, the actor’s social media feed is a treat for the eyes of her fans to watch. Recently, on August 28, 2020, Tara Sutaria set the internet on fire as she took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture of herself playing “dress-up”. In the picture posted by the actor, she can be seen wearing a silk material white colour shirt, while keeping the upper buttons opens making it a deep V-neck cut. She can also be seen wearing golden colour accessories around her neck and has kept her wavy hair open, giving them a messy look. Tara Sutaria has applied nude shade makeup and has captioned the picture, “Playing dress up with @avigowariker @mallika_bhat @manekaharisinghani”.

Also Read | Tara Sutaria Posts A Childhood Pic Of Her Distracted Self; Can't Decide Whom To Blame

Just as Tara Sutaria shared the picture on the internet, it went viral in no-time. The post received over 4 lakh likes within just a few hours and people have spammed the comment section of her post with comments of appreciation. Not only fans but even well-known celebrities like Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Toranj Kayvon, and Maneka Harisinghani commented on the post.

Also Read | Nushrratt Bharuccha Or Tara Sutaria: Whose Sequin Saree Look Would You Prefer?

On the work front

Tara Sutaria was last seen on the big screen in Bhushan Kumar’s violent and dramatic love story Marjaavaan (2019). Tara played the character of Zoya in the movie and shared screen space with Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, and Rakul Preet Singh. Tara Sutaria will next be seen in Milan Luthria’s directorial, Tadap. The romantic action drama movie will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The actor will be sharing screen space with debutant Ahan Shetty. Tadap is the official remake of the 2018 Telugu movie RX 100.

Also Read | Malaika Arora And Tara Sutaria Rock The Dramatic Shoulder Sleeves Outfit; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.