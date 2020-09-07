Tara Sutaria's Childhood Photos: Actor Posts Unseen Picture From When She Was 12-years-old

Tara Sutaria is known for her debut performance in Student of the Year 2. Even under a short time, she seems to have become a fan-favourite. Recently, the actor took to her Instagram account to post a picture of her 12-year self. Here's what this is about.

Tara Sutaria's unseen childhood photo

On Tara Sutaria's Instagram story, she posted a picture of herself from when she was 12-years-old. In the picture, she is seen posing with her sister Pia and friend Kelly Dorji. Adding a caption to the post, she wrote, "Baby's OG's ft. our fav OG @manfromBhutan We miss you Kelly...love u". Tagging her sister at the bottom of the post, she wrote, "@paisutaria We were 12 here". Check out the picture here:

However, this is not the first time that Tara Sutaria has treated her fans to throwback photos. She is known for often posting adorable photos of her toddler years. In one such picture, she can be seen hugging her sister, Pia who is looking down visibly happy. Adding a caption, Tara wrote, "Evidently the needier twin @piasutaria ðŸ‘¯‍â™€ï¸ We look like baby momo’s #AlwaysUpForCuddles". Take a look:

In yet another picture, Tara is posing alone with a big cordless phone held to her ears. The pretty toddler was dressed in what seemed like a denim outfit and the caption said, "24/7 ðŸ“ž ðŸ–¤". Take a look:

In another photo, a teenage Tara can be posing with her best friend, Shraddha Mehta. Both the girls grinned at the camera while Tara sported a cropped haircut with fringes. Adding a caption to this post, the actor said, "Best friend, sister and OG snuggle bunny. Through thick and thin. May we always be together and as happy as we are in this picture @missmehtaaa ðŸ–¤ ( I think we cropped @piasutaria out lol )". Check it out here:

In a couple of photos yet again, Tara Sutaria showed the world how chubby she used to be as a baby. In one, baby Tara looks deep in thought while in the other she looks displeased for some reason while in the arms of an elder. Adding captions to both the pictures, Tara respectively wrote, "Cub/Pup" and "Butterball Baby".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tara Sutaria was last seen in Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan which also starred Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh. Tara featured in the role of a deaf and mute girl called Zoya who is killed by her lover, Raghu played by Sidharth. Riteish essayed the role of a villain who is a dwarf in the movie.

Tara Sutaria has a couple of other movies lined up in her kitty. She will be seen next in Tadap directed by Milan Luthira. The movie also cast Swati Kapoor, Ahan Shetty and Ratishankar Tripathi. The other movie in Tara's kitty is Ek Villain 2 also starring Disha Patani, John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapoor and helmed by Mohit Suri.

