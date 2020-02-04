Tara Sutaria Receives Sweet Compliment From Rumoured Beau Aadar Jain; Read Here

Bollywood seems to have a new star couple on the block. They are SOTY 2 fame, Tara Sutaria and her alleged beau, Aadar Jain. The two have been more than often clicked together at events but they never talked about it out loud. Tara and Aadar have also been caught posting cute and lovely comments on each other’s social media post. Recently, Aadar Jain posted a sweet comment on Tara Sutaria’s Instagram post.

Tara Sutaria took to her Instagram handle recently to post gorgeous pictures of herself in monochrome. She was dressed in a one-shoulder shimmery dress which a plunging neckline. She paired her outfit with statement earrings and opted for a sleek open hairdo. However, what caught everyone’s attention was that as soon as Tara posted her pictures, Aadar Jain also posted a comment. He wrote, “The real black lady “

Tara Sutaria and Aaadar Jain were also snapped together at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra wedding. While Tara opted for a pink and silver lehenga, Aadar seemed to coordinate with her in a white sherwani. Tara Sutaria also shared some pictures from the wedding on her Instagram story. Tara also sang for the newlyweds as alleged boyfriend Aadar stood beside her.

Tara Sutaria’s upcoming movies

Tara Sutaria made her Bollywood debut in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2 along with Ananya Pandey. Her last silver presence was Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan which also starred Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh. Tara Sutaria’s next Bollywood ventures are Tadap and Jhagdaloo.

