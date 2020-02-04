Tara Sutaria Turns Heads At Armaan Jain's Wedding In A Dazzling Pink Lehenga

The gorgeous Tara Sutaria has a huge fan following on her social media handles. She is regularly seen posting pictures of herself on her Instagram handle. Recently, she took the internet by storm when she donned a Manisha Malhotra saree.

Tara Sutaria at Armaan Jain's wedding

Bollywood is busy with the Kapoor sisters' sibling, Armaan Jain’s, wedding. Tara too was seen glammed up at the wedding in a pink shimmery lehenga. She looked every bit a diva in the shimmery traditional outfit designed by Anita Dongre.

Tara Sutaria dazzles in a pink lehenga

When Tara Sutaria arrived at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding, she made sure to turn all heads with her arrival. She even posted pictures of herself in the ensemble on her Instagram account. The actor can be seen wearing a pink lehenga with heavy work and a pink backless blouse with heavy embroidery and embellishments. Tara Sutaria looked dazzling as she happily posed for the photos.

For accessories, she wore a choker necklace with matching earrings. She opted for a bold makeup look with a pink blush, nude lipstick and pink eye makeup with dramatic lashes. The actor was wearing sleek gelled hair with a middle parting, neatly tied in a low-lying bun at the back. Tara had beautifully adorned her bun with a gajra of white flowers.

Rumours about Tara Sutaria and Armaan Jain's brother Aadar Jain have been doing the rounds on the internet. Aadar Jain is often seen posting comments on the Tara Sutaria's photos, which make her fans go gaga and fuel the rumours about their alleged relationship. Tara Sutaria was spotted numerous times at Armaan Jain's wedding preparations in the city along with her rumoured boyfriend Aadar. The Marjaavaan actor was also seen at all the pre-wedding festivities of Armaan and Anissa Malhotra.

Image Credits: Tara Sutaria Instagram

