Did Tara Sutaria & Kiara Advani Ignore Each Other At Armaan Jain's Wedding? Find Out

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding was a star-studded affair and was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. However, while happy & fun moments of the ceremony surfaced on the Internet, a certain incident occurred that seems to have grabbed eyeballs. Reportedly, Bollywood actresses Tara Sutaria and Kiara Advani shared cold vibes while being on stage. Wondering why? Well, allegedly because of Sidharth Malhotra.

Tara Sutaria & Kiara Advani ignore each other

The Ek Villian actor was reportedly first in a relationship with the Student Of The Year 2 debutant but they purportedly called it quits and within months, after which he started seeing Kiara Advani. Several publications have claimed that when the two actresses came face to face, they decided to not greet or acknowledge each other.

A month back, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani posted snaps from what seemed like the same destination, and if this wasn't enough, the duo arrived at the Mumbai International Airport together sending the Internet into a frenzy. As soon as the pictures went up on Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram profile, fans started speculating if the two were together. "Are you and Sidharth Malhotra together", "You have a very attractive photographer", "Oh my god, you and Sidharth are together", were some of the comments that were flooded on the post. This was the first time the duo were spotted in public.

However, in an interview, the two had refuted rumours of being in a relationship and claimed to just be the 'best of friends'.

Professionally, Kiara Advani will be seen in Indoo Ki Jawaani alongside Aditya Seal whereas Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in Shershaah

