Tara Sutaria Shares Adorable Selfie With Pia Sutaria, Says 'sisters Are Special'

On Wednesday night, Tara Sutaria posted an adorable selfie with her sister, Pia Sutaria. As seen in the picture, Tara slightly planted a kiss on Pia's cheeks. The duo wore minimal makeup too. Sharing the picture, Tara wrote, "Sisters are special," and dropped flowers in her caption. As soon as Tara's post with sister Pia was up, fans flooded the comments section with love. A user wrote, "Such a sweet smile, you both." Whereas, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also dropped a heart on the post. An amused fan also agreed to Tara's caption and wrote, "Yes sisters are special." Take a look.

Tara and Pia Sutaria's selfie

Recently, on August 28, Tara Sutaria once again took to her Instagram and shared a picture of herself playing "dress-up". In the photo posted by the actor, she could be seen wearing a v-neck white colour shirt, along with a closed neck ornament. She went on to wear brownish eye makeup, along with nude lip shade. Tara captioned the picture as, "Playing dress-up with @avigowariker @mallika_bhat @manekaharisinghani'. Her picture received heaps of comments from fans.

Tara has been actively preparing cakes at home amid the pandemic. She time and again keeps sharing glimpses of her indoor whereabouts on social media. Earlier, she also dug out a bunch of childhood pictures with Pia and shared them on Instagram.

On the professional front, Tara made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2, alongside Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. She was then roped in for Milap Zaveri's directorial, Marjaavaan (2019). Tara essayed the character of Zoya in the movie, alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, and Rakul Preet Singh. The film opened up with decent numbers at the box office.

Tara will next be seen in Milan Luthria’s directorial, Tadap. The romantic action drama will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Tara will be seen sharing screen space with debutant Ahan Shetty. Meanwhile, earlier this year, Tara and Sidharth Malhotra teamed up for a song, Masakali 2.0. The music album has hit 42M views online.

