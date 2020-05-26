Unseen Pic Of The Day: Tara & Pia Sutaria's Then And Now Pic Will Leave You Amazed

A childhood picture of Bollywood diva Tara Sutaria and Pia Sutaria has taken the internet by storm and it cannot be missed. This picture of Tara Sutaria and Pia Sutaria that was shared by one of her fans will leave you shocked to see the major transformation of the Sutaria sisters. Tara and her sister looked like a diva even during their childhood.

In the before picture, Tara Sutaria can be seen posing innocently for the camera wearing a white turtle neck top and a multi-coloured scarf. The actor looks sweet in the side parting bob-cut hairdo. And her sister, on the other hand, can be seen lying on her shoulder and is all smiles to the camera.

In the after picture, Tara Sutaria can be seen all decked up posing like a diva. She can be seen sporting a middle parting hairdo, natural makeup, nude lips and tassel earrings. While her sister on the other can be seen striking a stunning pose in a curly hairdo and natural makeup. Check out the picture below.

In a recent interview, Tara Sutaria recently opened up about how she spends her day amid the lockdown. The actor revealed that she listens to music on the record player along with a cup of tea and she is currently obsessed with American singer Barbra Streisand’s collection. Tara also revealed that she is spending time with her family and is appreciating every minute of it because earlier she wasn’t able to spend enough time with them due to her busy schedule.

Tara is also learning to cook a few Parsi dishes with the help of her mom and Nani as they are fantastic cooks. The actor and her sister have also learned some classic Parsi food like Salli Boti. Apart from the delicious Parsi food, they are also learning to cook some Punjabi food, and prepared Jungli Mutton and Chole.

On the work front

Tara Sutaria was last in Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan. She shared the screen space with Riteish Deshmukh and Siddharth Malhotra. The film was lauded by fans and viewers for its acting and plot. She will next be seen in Milan Luthria’s Tadap alongside Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty. The film is in its pre-production stage and will resume shooting once everything is back to normal.

