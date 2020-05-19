Tara Sutaria Shares Childhood Pic With Sister Pia, Says 'we Look Like Baby Momos'

Student Of The Year 2 actor Tara Sutaria, like most Bollywood actors, has been cooped indoors due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Just like the stars of the industry have begun the series of sharing cute childhood pictures, Tara Sutaria, on May 18, shared an adorable throwback picture with sister Pia Sutaria that set the internet ablaze. Not to miss her endearing caption. Check out.

Sisters Tara & Pia's cute old picture

On Monday night, Tara Sutaria treated her fans with a cute baby picture of herself, along with her sister, Pia Sutaria. The photo sees Tara hugging Pia from behind, while the latter feels shy about it. Not to miss Tara's sparkly eyes that enlighten the frame. In the caption, the Marjaavaan actor wrote, "Evidently the needier twin @piasutaria. We look like baby momo’s #AlwaysUpForCuddles. "

Fans seem to be swooning over Sutaria's pic, as they gushed to drop hearts and endearing comments on the post. Pia Sutaria wrote, "You all day every day." After which Tara replied saying, "Coming to your room in a min for more." Check out Tara Sutaria's Instagram post here.

Tara Sutaria recently revealed how she spends her day staying at home amid the COVID-19 lockdown in a recent interview with a news portal. Tara revealed that she often listens to music on the record player and prefers it over any music apps that are available. She also mentioned that she prefers to enjoy her leisure time along with a cup of tea. Talking about how she spends her day with her family during the quarantine, the Student Of The Year 2 actor revealed that she is a stay-at-home kind of person, and hence she likes spending time with her family.

Also Read | 'Masakali 2.0': Sidharth Malhotra & Tara Sutaria's sizzling chemistry sets screens on fire

Also Read | Unseen Pic of the Day: Tara Sutaria has a never-seen-before goofy side to her; see pic

Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria has been spending her time also by cooking and baking some of the most scrumptious delicacies. Tara took to her Instagram and shared a glimpse of some of her favourite things to cook and bake during the quarantine. Right from pies to chicken crispies, and from rice servings to cakes with frostings, Tara Sutaria seems to have ditched her regular diet, indulging in a few cheat meals whilst at home. She wrote, "Some of my fav things to cook/bake in quarantine (and out) (As you can see, being on a diet is not an option in our house)." Check out.

Also Read | Tara Sutaria Enjoys Cooking And Baking Cheat Meals While In Quarantine

Also Read | Tara Sutaria Reveals She Is Learning A New Skill Amid Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.