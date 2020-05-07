Tara Sutaria Enjoys Cooking And Baking Cheat Meals While In Quarantine

Marjaavaan actor Tara Sutaria, like most Bollywood actors, has been homebound. She is quite selective when it comes to posting pictures on her social media. She doesn’t update her social media accounts often, however, she recently shared about her time in quarantine. Tara Sutaria is a huge foodie and has often stated in her interviews that she eats everything.

Tara Sutaria’s Instagram

Tara Sutaria has been spending her time in quarantine by cooking and baking some of the most delicious foods. Right from pies to chicken curry and from biryani to cake, Tara Sutaria seems to have cooked and baked all her favourite foods. She ditched her regular diet and seems to have indulged in a few cheat meals while at home.

Tara Sutaria took to her Instagram account and shared a glimpse of her cheat meal. She shared that she has been cooking the delicacies for her family. While sharing the post, Tara Sutaria wrote, ‘Some of my fav things to cook/bake in quarantine (and out). (As you can see, being on a diet is not an option in our house).’ [sic]

Tara Sutaria shared the picture on her Instagram story and revealed that she isn’t the one doing all the eating. She stated that while she is cooking the food, her sister Pia Sutaria has been eating. She even poked fun at the fact that she cannot be on a diet while being home.

Last year, Tara Sutaria had posted a picture of herself enjoying various non-diet meals like pizza and a burger. In the interview, she also said that she doesn’t follow a strict diet. Unlike most, Tara believes in eating everything in proportion. She revealed that she does not follow a strict diet and does not have a dietician as well. She went on to say that she does not put on any weight.

While talking about her fitness regime, the Student of the Year 2 star revealed that she does not like going to the gym. She revealed that her favourite work out is either dancing or doing Zumba instead of hitting the gym. She further revealed an interesting detail about her childhood. She said that she started dancing at the age of 4.

