'Masakali 2.0': Sidharth Malhotra & Tara Sutaria's Sizzling Chemistry Sets Screens On Fire

Masakali 2.0 was reportedly being awaited by fans as the teaser of the song started going around on social media. Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria have featured in the recreation of the song Masakali from the film Delhi 6. Check out the music video below

Also read: Sidharth Malhotra & Katrina Kaif dance on 'Kala Chashma' in throwback video; watch

Masakali 2.0

Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria can be seen romancing each other in the music video. Masakali 2.0 has been sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon, with Tanishk Bagchi providing some additional lyrics. The recreation of the song has added female vocals which were not there in the original. The soothing original Masakali song has been given an upbeat treatment for the recreation.

Also read: Tara Sutaria announces release of 'Masakali 2.0', to reunite with Sidharth Malhotra

The music video features both Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria can be seen grooving together as they romance each other. The hot on-screen pair can also be showcasing their sizzling chemistry in the music video. Both Sidharth and Tara enter a hotel room which is visibly not theirs, they groove and dance to the Masakali 2.0 song and eventually get caught by the room owners in the music video.

Also read: Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria to recreate 'Delhi 6's' iconic song 'Masakali'?

The song was initially supposed to be a part of the Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria starter film Marjaawaan. But it wasn't included in the movie due to undisclosed reasons. Now, when the song has finally come out, both Sidharth and Tara can be seen sporting their looks from the film Marjaawaan. Tara Sutaria can also be not seen lipsyncing her lyrics in the music video as the character she plays in the film was that of a mute musician.

Also read: Sidharth Malhotra, Anushka Sharma, and other actors who started out as models

Also read: Sidharth Malhotra reveals who's giving him company during quarantine; see picture

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.