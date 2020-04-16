Unseen Pic Of The Day: Tara Sutaria Has A Never-seen-before Goofy Side To Her; See Pic

Tara Sutaria is often seen making headlines because of her rumoured relationship with Aadar Jain. The actor was also seen enjoying Aadar Jain’s brother’s marriage. Today’s throwback Thursday post is actually a throwback picture of Tara Sutaria getting goofy with her friends.

Tara Sutaria’s throwback picture is making rounds on the Internet. In this picture, Tara Sutaria is seen striking a pose with a goofy facial expression with two of her friends. In this picture, Tara Sutaria is seen all decked up as she poses with celebrity designer and makeup artist Mehak Oberoi. It looks like an old picture, as Tara Sutaria looks young. Ever since the photo has been making rounds on the Internet, fan pages of Tara Sutaria are going gaga over finding a treasure from the actor’s unseen pictures. Have a look at the pic below-

Also Read| Tara Sutaria and Sonakshi Sinha share what they plan to do post quarantine

Also Read| 'Masakali 2.0': Sidharth Malhotra & Tara Sutaria's sizzling chemistry sets screens on fire

Tara Sutaria recently collaborated with Sidharth Malhotra for the song Masakali 2.0. Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria can be seen romancing each other in the music video. Masakali 2.0 has been sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon, with Tanishk Bagchi providing some additional lyrics. The recreation of the song has added female vocals which were not there in the original. The soothing original Masakali song has been given an upbeat treatment for the recreation. The song was initially supposed to be a part of the Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria starter film Marjaavaan. But it wasn't included in the movie due to undisclosed reasons. Now, when the song has finally come out, both Sidharth and Tara can be seen sporting their looks from the film Marjaavaan.

Also Read| Tara Sutaria, Sidharth flaunt their chemistry in the teaser of 'Masakali 2.0'; watch

Also Read| Tara Sutaria turns pastry chef, bakes her "fav" buttercream & white chocolate cake

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.