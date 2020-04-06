Tara Sutaria Announces Release Of 'Masakali 2.0', To Reunite With Sidharth Malhotra

Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria is all set to feature in a 2.0 version of the popular 'Masakali' song from Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film Delhi 6. The actor will be seen in the reprised music video along with her Marjaavaan co-star Sidharth Malhotra. She announced the release date of the music video through her Instagram account as she captioned the post, "This lockdown, let love take over your feed and playlist! #Masakali2 releasing on April 8! ❤️🎵".

Have a look:

Read | Tara Sutaria: The actor opens up about her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra

The music was originally composed by AR Rahman for the Sonam Kapoor-Abhishek Bachchan starrer film will be recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. The song is sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon and the music video is directed by Adil Shaikh under the T-Series banner. The old song has been remodelled even though the original one continues to be a favourite among the youngsters.

Read | Sidharth Malhotra's 'Marjaavaan' poster gets a COVID-19 twist,turned into awareness banner

Sidharth Malhotra, in an interaction with the media, has revealed that the song is relevant in the current lockdown situation in the country as it shows two lovers who have been locked in a room. The new version of the chartbuster will reportedly have the actors in a refreshing avatar. Tara Sutaria recalled the shoot of the music video and revealed that the making was effortless as she had recently finished filming for the Milap Zaveri directed movie Marjaavaan with Sidharth Malhotra.

Read | Tara Sutaria turns pastry chef, bakes her "fav" buttercream & white chocolate cake

What's next for Tara Sutaria?

The Student Of The Year 2 actor was last seen in Milap Zaveri's thriller action Marjaavaan along with Sidharth Malhotra. Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh. The film fared average reviews on the Box-Office. The young actor will be seen next in Milan Luthria's film Tadap along with debutant Ahan Shetty.

Read | Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria to recreate 'Delhi 6's' iconic song 'Masakali'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.