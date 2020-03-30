Tara Sutaria Turns Pastry Chef, Bakes Her "fav" Buttercream & White Chocolate Cake

The global outbreak of COVID-19 has forced people to stay inside their homes in quarantine as the governments have ordered a nation-wide lockdown. People are finding new ways to keep themselves entertained during such a time as well as the Bollywood celebrities. Recently, the new actor on the block, Tara Sutaria seems to be brushing up her baking skills, details of which she shared on Instagram.

Tara Sutaria bakes while in quarantine

Tara Sutaria on Instagram posted a story letting her fans know what she is up to during the nation-wide lockdown. Apparently, the Marjaavaan actor seems to be busy honing her baking skills. She posted a picture of a cake with the caption "Baked my fav buttercream and white chocolate cake".

Also Read: Tara Sutaria Looks Stunning In Sizzling Pink Top | See Pics

Despite having an envious figure, Tara Sutaria seems to be quite the food. In several of Tara Sutaria's photos, the actor has posted pictures of food which might indicate that she is a foodie. Take a look:

Also Read: Tara Sutaria Showcases Her Sketching Skills, Milap Zaveri Can't Stop Praising Her

Also Read: Karishma Tanna Or Tara Sutaria: Who Wore The Black Outfit Better?

Also Read: Tara Sutaria, Sara Ali Khan And Kriti Sanon's Best Eye Makeup Looks To Follow

Also Read: Tara Sutaria Is 'excited' To Sing And Star In Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain 2'

Tara Sutaria's upcoming movies

Tara Sutaria is just two-films-old in Bollywood. She made her debut with Student of the Year 2 after which she starred in Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan. She next has Ek Villain 2 lined up in her kitty which also stars Aditya Roy Kapoor and John Abraham. Besides this, she will also be seen in Jhagdaloo and a yet-untitled remake of the Hollywood movie, Step Up.

Also Read: Tara Sutaria Roped In For John Abraham And Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer 'Ek Villain 2'

Also Read: Karisma Kapoor Calls Aadar Jain And Tara Sutaria 'very Cute'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.