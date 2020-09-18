Tara Sutaria's Gorgeous Aesthetic Picture Has Boyfriend Aadar Jain's Attention

Actor Tara Sutaria recently took to Instagram to share a picture clicked on a polaroid. In a short banter in the comments section with her sister Pia, she mentioned that the picture was clicked eight months back. Her boyfriend Aadar Jain also dropped a heartfelt comment as he was missing his lady love. Tara Sutaria’s fans have also been flooding the comments section with love as they adore her look in the picture.

Tara Sutaria’s polaroid click

Actor Tara Sutaria recently posted a gorgeous picture of herself on social media and her fans seem to love it. In the picture posted, the actor is seen posing for the camera with a sweet smile across her lips while she opts for a no-makeup look. She is seen covering half her face with her hands as she softly places her right hand on her forehead while looking into the camera lens intensely. Tara Sutaria dons well-manicured nails with a nude colour painted on them. She is also spotted wearing stone earrings while her hair has been tied up into a high ponytail.

In the caption for the post, Tara Sutaria has indicated that the picture was clicked at midnight. She called the picture a ‘midnight polaroid’ click and also added a black heart emoticon for an aesthetic effect. Have a look at the post on Tara Sutaria’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of her followers have complimented the stunning picture and its aesthetic effect. Celebs like Armaan Malik put up various emoticons to express themselves. Her sister Pia Sutaria also dropped a comment asking if the picture was clicked on their polaroid. Tara Sutaria was quick to address her concerns as she mentioned that the polaroid was actually Pia’s and she had clicked the picture eight months back.

Tara Sutaria’s boyfriend Aadar Jain also dropped a message mentioning how much he has been missing her since the last few days. Tara Sutaria replied to the comment and revealed that she has actually been counting down days and hours as she misses him so much. Have a look at the small conversation in the comments here.

