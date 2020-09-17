Tara Sutaria Lets 'the Inner Bridezilla Out' With A Funny Squint-eye Face; See Photo

Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria engages with her fans and followers on different platforms. Recently, she took to Instagram and shared a quirky photo through her official Instagram handle. It features the actor’s throwback moment from the sets of Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan. Here is everything that you need to know about Tara Sutaria’s latest post on social media. Read on:

Tara Sutaria thanks filmmakers for letting the inner Bridezilla out

Actor Tara Sutaria took to Instagram and shared a funny picture through her official account on September 16, 2020, Wednesday. The throwback photo is from the sets of Sidharth Malhotra’s Marjaavaan movie. It showcases Sutaria in a bridal look. The actor has donned an off-white traditional ensemble and accessorized her attire with heavy jewellery. She has sported large statement earrings, neckpieces, matha teeka, and embellished nose ring, among other things. For a complete look, she has opted for nude makeup and has highlighted her eyes by opting for a smokey-eye look.

Tara Sutaria is posing with sheer grace in the bridal ensemble. However, she has stolen the limelight with her quirky expressions in the latest Instagram photo. The actor is seen sporting the squint-eyes look in the hilarious picture. In the caption accompanying her social media post, Tara Sutaria has thanked the makers of Marjaavan for letting her inner Bridezilla out. She also tagged director Milap Zaveri and film producer Nikkhil Advani in the description.

The actor wrote, “All brides are beautiful okay ðŸ˜‚ ( Gotta love/thank Bollywood for letting the inner bridezilla out before the real deal happens) @milapzaveri @nikkhiladvani ðŸ˜‚ðŸ™ˆâ¤ï¸". She ended the caption with quirky emoticons. Check out Tara Sutaria’s latest post on social media:

Response to Tara Sutaria's post

Within a few hours of sharing the photo on Instagram, Tara Sutaria garnered more than 3,80,000 likes and around 2000 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities of the actor shared their response to the picture. Filmmaker Milap Zaveri wrote, “Hahahahahahahaha you look gorgeous even as Bridezilla â¤ï¸”. On the other hand, several people expressed their views through a series of emoticons such as laughter smileys, heart-eyed faces, fire, hearts, crowns, and rose, to name a few. Here are some of the comments on Tara Sutaria’s latest photo on Instagram. Check them out:

