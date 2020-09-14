Tara Sutaria Pens Heartwarming Note For Louiz Banks, Check It Out

Bollywood actor and singer Tara Sutaria engages with her fans and followers on different platforms. Recently, she took to social media and shared a picture of herself alongside music director Louiz Banks through her official Instagram handle. The actor also penned a heartwarming note for his ‘mentor’ in the caption. Check out Tara Sutaria’s recent post on social media:

Tara Sutaria pens heartwarming note for Louiz Banks

Tara Sutaria shared a picture through her official Instagram account on September 13, 2020. She is posing with her mentor and music director Louiz Banks. The actor also penned an emotional note for him in the caption. Tara Sutaria is posing while giving a side hug to her mentor.

She has donned a breezy pink top and teamed it with a pair of denim shorts. For a complete look, the actor has kept her hair loose and accessorised sunglasses with the outfit. Meanwhile, music director Louiz Banks has worn a printed black t-shirt. He has also sported a cap and a pair of glares for a rounded off look.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Tara Sutaria wrote, “Such sweet memories in this studio with my guide, mentor and friend - the incomparable, beloved Louiz Banks. He introduced me to the world of jazz when I was a kid, and it changed my life forever! I was and will always be hooked!!! Here’s to more concerts, recordings, and albums together soon… Here’s to you Papa Louiz! @louizbanksofficial @louizmumbai”. Check out Tara Sutaria’s recent post on Instagram:

Response to Tara Sutaria's Instagram post

Within a few hours of sharing the Instagram post, Tara Sutaria received more than 4,69,300 likes and over 1,240 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities of the actor have dropped their responses to the picture. Many among them called the picture beautiful. On the other hand, several people posted emoticons in the comment section such as heart-shaped smileys, hearts, and blossoms, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to Tara Sutaria’s photo.

