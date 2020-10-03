Tara Sutaria’s 'cereal-killer' Photo Invites Flak As People Ask Her ‘not To Waste Food’

Tara Sutaria recently shared a picture with a jazzed-up, striking costume and styling. The theme of the shoot was apparently ‘cereal themed’. The actress however was called out by followers and social media users for ‘wasting food’. Her Instagram post received many likes but also invited some flak from her followers.

Tara Sutaria’s post invites criticisms from followers

In the picture, Tara is dressed up in a leopard fur coat, a white bustier shirt. The top look is paired up with cycling shorts. Tara Sutaria is also seen donning chunky statement accessories in the picture. Apart from that, the Marjaavaan actress is standing in a kitchen in the frame. She is holding a plate of cereal which is clearly flowing out of the cereal plate in the picture.

Along with some parts of the cereal. In the backdrop as well there are boxes of the morning breakfast item laying around. The usage of a food item as display and overflowing milk was not well received by some of the followers of the actress.

Check out Tara Sutaria’s post of her cereal-killer shoot

Tara Sutaria shared the picture on her Instagram. She accompanied the shoot picture with a caption and it read, “Cereal-Killer”. However, this received flak from a few of her five million and counting followers. While some fans adored the actress in the picture, some asked her ‘not to waste food’ in the comments section.

Check out fan reactions on the picture shared Tara Sutaria\

Snippet Credits: Tara Sutaria's Instagram

Apart from sharing pictures from work-related activities, Tara keeps her fans updated on all her daily rendezvous. The actress recently shared pictures from a magazine shoot, the pictures were again food-related. On the cover page of that magazine as well Tara is seen savouring a burger.

She is even gorging a plate of pasta in another picture. Apart from that Tara Sutaria has been sharing pictures from a beauty campaign. Tara Sutaria recently shared a glimpse into her fitness routine. In the picture, she can be seen performing yoga outdoors.

Check out some of Tara Sutaria's recent posts:

