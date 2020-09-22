Tara Sutaria Stuns In Pink, Fans Call Her 'pretty Doll' As They Go All Hearts

Tara Sutaria recently entertained her fans with a sneak-peek into her recent photoshoot. On September 21, Monday, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her wearing a dazzling pink outfit, clubbed with crystal jewellery. Fans went gaga over Tara Sutaria's post, as they showered her with hearts. Take a look at Tara Sutaria's Instagram post.

Tara Sutaria's photoshoot look

In this Instagram post, Tara can be seen donning a darker shade baby pink suit coat. The Student of the Year 2 debutant accessorised her look with a crystal and emerald stones neckpiece. The necklace had pink and green coloured stones. It also had a bow-like structure in the middle of the necklace design.

Posing with a poker face expression, Tara Sutaria left her hair open. She had opted for a bouncy mid-parted hairdo. For makeup, Tara was styled with the bronze makeup look. She also had her cheeks highlighted with a pink blush. Tara wore glossy peach lipstick and kept a simple eye makeup. Tara was styled by Maneka Harisinghani, while her makeup was done by Mehak Oberoi. This photoshoot picture of Sutaria was clicked by celebrity photographer Taras Taraporvala.

Tara Sutaria makes her fans go all hearts

Fans went gaga over Tara Sutaria's recent Instagram post. They complimented her look and wished her for future projects. One of the Instagram users wrote, 'Can’t wait for your next photo shoots', while another commented, 'Wow looking so pretty... Loads of love'. A fan also lauded her outfit saying, 'Woo what a dressðŸ˜". Another fans' comment read as, 'Pretty in pink!'. Take a look at more comments below.

Image Credits - Tara Sutaria Instagram Comment Section

On the work front for Tara, the actor was last seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the Milap Zaveri-directorial Marjaavaan. The film also featured Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role. For her next, Tara Sutaria is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Tadap. Helmed by Milan Luthria, it also stars Swati Kapoor, Ahan Shetty, and Ratishankar Tripathi in the lead roles. Tara also boats the cast ensemble of Ek Villain 2, which also stars Disha Patani, John Abraham, and Aditya Roy Kapur. It is directed by Mohit Suri.

