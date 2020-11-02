Tarun Mansukhani Remembers Sushant As 'Drive' Clocks 1 Year, Recalls Amazing Memories

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput left a deep void and took the industry by storm after his sudden demise in June this year. As Sushant’s second last film Drive clocked one year of its release on November 2, director Tarun Mansukhani took to social media to remember the actor on the special day. Tarun Mansukhani shared several pictures from the sets of Drive which also featured Sushant.

Tarun Mansukhani remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

While captioning the post, Tarun wrote that it’s been a year since the team released the film Drive. He further wrote that the milestone does not feel celebratory without actor Sushant. Tarun mentioned that Drive was filled with some amazing memories and overflowed with unforgettable experiences. At last, Tarun concluded the post and wrote that the film was a collective hard work that was put in by the entire team.

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vikramjeet Virk, and Sapna Pabbi, the story of the film revolves around the manhunt for an infamous 'King' for a robbery of 300 kilograms of gold. An undercover agent infiltrates a street racing gang who is chasing the King. The film was scheduled to release on 7 September 2018 but was pushed to 28 June 2019, ultimately not see a theatrical release. It was directly released on Netflix on 1 November 2019.

Apart from Tarun, Jacqueline re-posted some of the stills from the pictures featuring her and Sushant and wrote, "1 year of Drive. Wish he was still here with us...Miss you Sush." Jacqueline also shared a fan video of the popular song Makhna from the film and wrote, "I remember this trip so well." Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput's fans have organised a ground protest in Hyderabad on November 8 to fight for justice. Trending the hashtag #Hyderabad4SSR, fans (also called SSRians) have called for a candle march at Indira Park between 5 PM and 6 PM.

Sushant's close friend Smita Parikh also shared the poster for the protest on her Twitter timelines. Sushant's untimely death has the nation anxious as conclusive reports from all central agencies are eagerly awaited by his family, friends, fans, and followers. His supporters, with the encouragement and guidance of his family, have been protesting across the country to express solidarity in seeking justice for the late actor. The Kedarnath actor was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14 this year.

