Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans Pay Tribute With Traditional 'haka' In New Zealand, Fans React

There might not have been any major update from the investigating agencies in the last few days, but the spirit of those seeking ‘justice’ for Sushant Singh Rajput has not been dampened. The ‘warriors’ of the movement have been relentless, and this also extended to numerous other countries in the world. In a recent gesture, fans of the late actor in New Zealand hosted a traditional 'Haka' seeking justice for him and answers related to his death.

Tribute for Sushant

A week ago, New Zealanders held the traditional 'Haka', also popular among Rugby players of the country, at multiple locations. Dressed in the traditional attires, both men and women were seen giving a stunning performance, that includes energetic chants and gestures with traditional objects. The photo of Sushant Singh Rajput was kept at the side of the stage.

Sushant’s family friend Smita Parikh was among those who shared it on Twitter.

https://t.co/VKl6FHH55Y New Zealand pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput.

Special tribute by Maori people by doing traditional Haka for Sushant. Thanks bhushan for sharing this #WhoKilledSushant — Smita Parikh (@smitaparikh2) October 30, 2020

Shayad itni awaaz to pehla kabhi kisi ke liya bhi nahi uthi



Kuch to hai hamara SSR mai



Aur Shayad God ki bhi yehi ichcha hai



You do your best for SSR , will give you Justice #GodHelpUs#Justice4SSRDisha — Alka Goyal (@AlkaGoy39980819) October 30, 2020

Netizens reacted to it, by sharing some of the common hashtags like ‘Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput’, ‘Who killed Sushant’, among others and some had emotional reactions.

In another performance on the same day, some of those involved with the campaign, all dressed in black, even held photographs of SSR before the start of the act.

In August, another tribute in New Zealand had also gone viral. When the country was the first to resume theatres, they had stood up for a minute before the start of his last film Dil Bechara. Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kiriti and actor Ankita Lokhande reacted to it with delight.

Tributes for Sushant

Tributes have been held for Sushant in various ways over the past weeks. Initiatives like ‘feed food 4 SSR’, ‘plant 4 SSR’ had been based on some of his dreams. As lockdown restrictions eased, some also took to the streets, as was evident in the recent Padyatra in the cities of Patna, Varanasi and Kolkata. Sushant’s friends like Ganesh Hiwarkar and Smita Parikh were also a part of these movements.

