This Day That Year: Akshay Kumar Shares A Throwback Pic, Shows Inclination Towards Sports

Numerous events have made headlines in the last couple of years on this day. From Akshay Kumar posting a throwback photo on social media to Amitabh Bachchan's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy teaser release, here is a compilation of some of the events which happened in the past on this day. Read on:

Akshay Kumar shares an old photo of himself

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared an old picture of himself on social media. He took to his official Instagram handle and posted a monochrome childhood photo. The actor attempted to raise awareness on girl child education, which was an initiative by Twinkle Khanna. In the caption accompanying his post, Akshay Kumar wrote about his inclination towards sports and further nominated other Bollywood stars. He penned, "Growing up I was always inclined towards sports & my mom ensured I got nutritious home-cooked meals to fuel my passion. But 11,72,604 children in India can’t afford even a single meal a day! It’s time to ask #WhyTheGap with @stc_india. I nominate @vidya_balan @taapsee @sonakshisinha." Check out Akshay Kumar’s Instagram post:

Amitabh Bachchan's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy teaser out

The makers of the highly-anticipated movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy released its teaser on this day. It features Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Kichha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Nayantara, Tamannaah, Niharika, and Ravi Kishan. The one minute and 25 seconds teaser showcases the story of freedom fighter Narasimha Reddy, who raised his sword against the British rule. Critics praised the dialogues, setting, and high-octane action sequences in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Check out the teaser of this period drama flick:

Katrina Kaif shares her first look from Bharat

Katrina Kaif collaborated with Salman Khan for the film, Bharat. During this time, she shared her first look from the film through her official Instagram account. The actor shared the selfie from Malta, where the shooting for Bharat happened. Katrina Kaif looks fresh with soft curls, and she opted for minimal makeup. In the caption accompanying her social media post, the actor wrote Malta with a star and a blossom emoticon. Check out Katrina Kaif’s first look from Bharat:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas visit St Catherine orphanage

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas travelled to India during this time for their Roka ceremony. The duo also took out time to visit the girls at St Catherine orphanage. So, on this day, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a video of her fiancé as he sang Lovebug. The American singer mesmerized everyone with his soothing voice. Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram and posted the short video on the platform. She captioned it as, “12 years of knowing these girls and in minutes they get all love struck by the #lovebug... thank you @nickjonas and our families. Thank you to the sisters and all the girls at St. Catherine’s orphanage for opening your hearts to us again. I’ll see you next time”. Check out the video by Priyanka Chopra Jonas:

