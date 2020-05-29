Amitabh Bachchan’s Popular Movies In Which He Was Not The Sole Male Lead

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is known for his unique style of acting and memorable dialogues. He has been a part of several movies in different genres. Besides playing the solo male lead in various movies, the actor has also shared the leading role with his co-stars in other films. We have compiled some of Amitabh Bachchan’s best movies in which he was not the sole male lead.

Sholay

Sholay is an iconic 70s film featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, and Jaya Bachchan in lead roles. Helmed by Ramesh Sippy, this action-adventure flick revolves around a retired officer who hires two criminals to capture a dacoit. Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of a criminal, Jai. The actor co-stars with Dharmendra, who portrays Veeru. Jai and Veeru from Sholay are known for their unbreakable friendship to date. They teamed up with Thakur to seek vengeance from dacoit, Gabbar Singh. Amitabh Bachchan’s Sholay was well-received by the audience. Sholay, the classic flick, emerged out as one of the highest-grossing movies of all time.

Deewar

Deewaar stars Amitabh Bachchan alongside Shashi Kapoor, Nirupa Roy, Neetu Singh, and Parveen Babi in the leading roles. Helmed by Yash Chopra, the action crime drama film tells the story of a pair of down and out brothers, who struggle for survival in the slums of Mumbai after people betray their family using the misplaced idealism of their father. After growing up, the duo finds themselves on different sides of the law. Amitabh Bachchan, whose character was inspired by underworld don Haji Mastan, plays Shashi Kapoor’s on-screen brother. Deewar was highly successful at the box office and was remade in numerous languages including Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The movie was known for its long-lasting impact on the Indian cinema as well as overseas.

Mohabbatein

Mohabbatein features Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Jimmy Shergill, Preeti Jhangiani, Archana Puran Singh, and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles. Directed by Aditya Chopra, this musical drama film was considered one of the most expensive films of that time. Mohabbatein revolves around the life of a music teacher (Shah Rukh Khan), who comes to the rescue of six young students, who give up on their relationship and believe that it was supposed to be doomed from the beginning.

Mohabbatein garnered positive reviews from the critics and the audience alike. Released in 2000, it emerged out to be a massive commercial success worldwide. Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan also received high praise for their respective performances in the film.

