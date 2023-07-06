Tehran From An Indian’s Perspective: Manushi Chhillar On Film Based On Russia-Ukraine War

Tehran, starring John Abraham and Manushi Chhillar, in the lead roles is based on real-life events on the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war. The geopolitical film will showcase India's perspective on the ongoing war between the two nations. The movie will mark the directorial debut of popular ad director Arun Gopalan.

3 things you need to know

Tehran is written by Ashish Prakash Verma and Riteish Shah.

The shooting for this film took place in Iran.

John Abraham had called it an important geopolitical film.

Tehran to show India's perspective on Russia-Ukraine crisis

Tehran is an upcoming thriller film that is a take on the ongoing war crisis between Ukraine and Russia. The film will also feature how other countries, including India, have played a role in it. Talking about Tehran and the film picking sides between the two countries, Manushi Chhillar said, "There aren’t any picking sides, the action thriller is from an Indian’s perspective."

(Manushi Chhillar began filming for Tehran last year | Image: IMDb)

She further revealed that she finished shooting for the film with John Abraham last year. The actress also opened up about her experience of shooting her first action film and said, "What I like about Tehran the most, is the action is very real. So I think that's something that I mean I have not done, obviously, that was my first action." The John Abraham starrer will mark her second film in the entertainment industry after Samrat Prithviraj.

John Abraham says Tehran is a relevant geo-political film

In an interview with PTI last year, John Abraham talked about Tehran and called it an important geopolitical film. He further said, "If you’re invested in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, wonder what China is doing, what Iran is doing, where does Palestine fit in this whole thing, Tehran is about all of this. It’s a stunning film."