Manushi Chhillar Wears Black Fishnet Dress For Her Sunny Cannes Outing

Manushi Chhillar, who made her Cannes red carpet debut this year, shared her pictures from the seaside city in France. In the images, the actress could be seen in a black ensemble with matching heels. She left her hair open and wore nude makeup. The former Miss World could be seen posing for the camera on a balcony with a breathtaking backdrop.

Sharing the images, Manushi wrote, "Nice," followed by black hearts. Soon after she shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section with appreciation posts. A user wrote, "OMG!! Super stunning!!!" Others dropped heart and fire emoticons. Check out the post below:

Manushi Chhillar's Cannes looks

The actress made her red carpet appearance at the opening ceremony of the film festival. For her first look, she opted for a white ruffled ensemble from the shelves of Fovari paired with a statement necklace. Sharing her look, she wrote a long note decoding her look and thanking her team. "My outfit from @fovariofficial was every bit of feminine elegance at its finest. It is ethically sourced and sustainable while being wearable art! Thank you @sheefajgilani and @gpkritikos for always making me feel like a princess," read the caption.

For a dinner party, she opted for a black gown paired with silver heels. On Day 2 of Cannes, she painted the French Riviera in an off-shoulder red and white ball gown. Check out her Cannes looks below:

Manushi Chhillar on her Cannes debut

Talking about her debut, Manushi Chhillar said, “I am happy to see more representation from India at Cannes. If you talk about the film Industry, there was a time when you would only have a few Indian actors go for these festivals (like Cannes). It is good that the numbers have been growing and there is more interest in this part of the world. I'm happy to see more representation from India." Meanwhile, on the work front, Manushi will be seen in Tehran alongside John Abraham and Operation Valentine with Varun Tej.