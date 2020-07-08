Disney Star Sebastian Athie Passes Away At Age 24; Channel Pays A Heartfelt Tribute

Disney star Sebastian Athie has passed away at the age of 24. The heartbreaking news was confirmed by Disney Channel Latin America when it posted a tribute on its Twitter account. The Mexican actor gained fame from his portrayal of Lorenzo Guevara on Argentinean teen television show O11ce.

Read | When was 'Hamilton' filmed? Find out how Disney filmed the super hit Broadway show

Disney Star Sebastian Athie passes away

Sebastian Athie starred as teen soccer player Lorenzo Guevara on O11CE. The show aired on Disney Channel Latin America and also in Ireland and the UK since 2017. Disney Channel Latin America expressed their condolences to the late actor by saying that Sebastian’s art and smile will stay forever, in a tweet posted on July 5, 2020.

The Channel also added that they regretted the departure of Sebastián Athie and we would always remember him for his talent, companionship, professionalism and more than anything else, for his enormous heart. Fans of the show expressed their shock and sadness under Disney Channel’s tweet about the news. Disney Star Sebastian Athie’s O11CE co-star Santiago Stieben posted on his Instagram account in Athie’s memory.

Descansa en paz, Sebas. Tu arte y tu sonrisa se quedan para siempre✨🖤

Lamentamos la partida de Sebastián Athié y lo recordaremos siempre por su talento, compañerismo, profesionalismo y ante todo, enorme corazón. Acompañamos a su familia, amigos y fans en su despedida. pic.twitter.com/NPw2KEJE0M — Disney XD LA (@DisneyXD_LA) July 5, 2020

Read | How many watched 'Hamilton' on Disney Plus? Find out the viewership numbers for the film

Sebastian Athie Cause of death: How did Sebastian Athie die?

The cause of Disney Star Sebastian Athie’s death is not yet known. The actor’s last post on his Instagram Account was of himself on an outdoor staircase. The actor was adorning a floral shirt and striped shorts. In the caption, Disney Star Sebastian Athie quoted Nelson Mandela’s autobiography Long Way to Freedom in the post’s caption in his native language Spanish.“To be free is not merely to cast off one’s chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others,” Fans are now expressing their sorrow in the comments section of the post.

Read | Colin Kaepernick Disney deal to include special docuseries on NFL quarterback's journey

Sebastian Athie movies

O11CE is also known as Once is a wildly popular show in Latin America and in Ireland and the UK as well. Moreover, the 24-year-old actor was also known for La Rosa de Guadalupe, which is a Mexican TV drama. The National Association of Interprets of Mexico also posted their heartfelt condolences to Disney Star Sebastian Athie’s friends and family. They revealed that Athie had also worked as an Interpreter with them. Sebastian Athie was also a singer and had released his music as recently as 2019.

El #ConsejoDirectivo y el #ComitédeVigilancia de @ANDIMexico, comunican el sensible fallecimiento del intérprete Sebastián Athié.



Nuestras más sentidas condolencias a su familia y amigos. pic.twitter.com/6FbVxePkf3 — ANDIMEXICO (@ANDIMexico) July 4, 2020

Read | 'Hamilton' graces Disney Plus; Jimmy Fallon, Shonda Rhimes, Josh express excitement

O11CE: About the series

Disney's O11ce narrates the story of Gabo, a soccer-loving teenager. Gabo receives a scholarship from the prestigious Sports Academic Institute (IAD) of Buenos Aires, in Argentina. He is close to achieving his dream of becoming a professional footballer by beginning at his career at Los Halcones Dorados and playing in their renowned amateur team of the school for time being.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.