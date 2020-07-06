Tollywood Producer Pokuri Rama Rao Passes Away Due To Coronavirus

Tollywood producer Pokuri Rama Rao passed away on Friday. He was 65 years old and was reportedly tested COVID-19 positive a few days ago. Pokuri Rama Rao was admitted to Continental Hospital in Hyderabad and was under medical observation for the last week. However, on Friday morning, reportedly, his health condition started deteriorating.

Pokuri Rama Rao passed away on Friday evening. According to reports, the Tollywood producer had undergone surgery for heart-ailment about a year ago. Reportedly, Pokuri Rama Rao's last rites were performed on Saturday at Erragadda Smashana Vaatika in Hyderabad.

Also Read | Rajinikanth's Film 'Annaatthe' To Be Postponed Due To Coronavirus Outbreak?

BA Raju mourns Pokuri Rama Rao death

BA Raju of Maharshi and Oopiri fame mourned Pokuri Rama Rao's death. He shared the news of Pokuri Rama Rao's death on his social media and offered condolences to the deceased producer's family. Here's BA Raju's social media post:

Also Read | Mohena Kumari Singh's Brother Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Actor Shares Health Tips

Also Read | Donald Trump Jr's Girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Pokuri Rama Rao's career

Pokuri Rama Rao is the brother of producer Pokuri Babu Rao of Eetharam Films. Pokuri Rama Rao has co-produced several Telugu movies along with his brother Babu Rao under Eetharam Films, which was founded by Gopichand's father T. Krishna. Reportedly, after T. Krishna's death, Pokuri Rama Rao and Pokuri Babu Rao took over Eetharam movies.

Pokuri Rama Rao has produced several movies under Eetharam movies in the early 90s. He has worked with veterans like Vijayshanti, Suman, and Rajendra Prasad in his short career as a producer. Pokuri Rama Rao last bankrolled Ontari (2008).

Ontari starred Gopichand and Bhavana in the lead. The movie narrates the tale of a man who embarks on a journey to find his lover. The Gopichand and Bhavana starrer was directed by B.V. Ramana. The film, produced by Pokuri Rama Rao and Pokuri Babu Rao, was one of the highest-grossing movies of that time. Reportedly, the Gopichand starrer was remade into multiple languages. Besides Ontari (2008), Pokuri Rama Rao has reportedly produced movies like Ranam (2006), Yagnam (2004), Ammayi Kosam (2001), and Navodayam (1983), among others.

Also Read | Broadway Star Nick Cordero Passes Away At 41 After Long Battle With Coronavirus

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.