TV Quiz: Find Out Which Closet-bahu Are You, Gopi Vau, Naira Or Prerna

Indian daily soaps are mostly based on the lives of the bahu and how they cope up with the various troubles of their married lives. From dealing with the in-laws to keeping their family safe from harm, they do it all. However, there are three bahus who do fulfil the above responsibilities but in their own way.

While Gopi Vau from Saath Nibhana Saathiya is docile and a bit timid, Prerna Sharma from Kasautti Zindagii Kay is fierce and bold. On the other hand, Naira Kartik Goenka from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the best of both worlds. Here’s a quiz to determine which closet bahu describes you the best. There is no right or wrong answer in this quiz. It will only help you find out which daily sap bahu you resonate with the most. Answer the questions below and get your results.

Which closet-bahu are you?

1. Which is your favourite state?

Gujarat Rajasthan Bengal

(Image credit: I_love_my_rajasthan Instagram, Gujarat Tourism, OnlyinBengal Instagram)

2. Which is your favourite outfit to wear?

Traditional sarees Indo-western clothes and sarees ONLY when I have to Designer sarees

(Image credit: Gia Manek, Shivangi Joshi Instagram, Kasautiifp.x Instagram)

3. What do you do if a family member is not kind to you?

Try to appease them in any way possible Try to talk to them and sort it out Ignore them altogether

(Image credit: A still from Saath Nibhana Saathiya, A still from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Erica Fernandez Instagram)

4. What is your most embarrassing moment?

Washing a laptop and drying it Making a fashion blooper Sending the wrong email to a client

(Image credit: A still from Saath Nibhana Saathiye, Shivangi Joshi Instagram, Erica Fernandes Instagram)

5. How do you call your husband?

O Ji Baby By their name

(Image credit: A still from Saathe Nibhana Sathiya, Shivangi Joshi Instagram, Kausautiifp.x Instagram)

6. How many kids do you want?

Bachhe toh Bhagawan ki dain hai 1 4

(Image credit: A still from Saathe Nibhana Sathiya, Shivangi Joshi Instagram, Erica Fernandes Instagram)

7. What hairstyle do you prefer?

long hair Anything and everything but mostly fringes layers and steps

(Image credit: A still from Saath Nibhana Saathiye, A still from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, EricaFernandesfans Instagram)

8. Which type of saree do you prefer?

Bandhani saree Chiffon saree like Yash Chopra heroines Silk sarees

(Image credit: A still from Saath Nibhana Saathiya, Shivangi Joshi Instagram, kasautii.zindagii.kay.2 Instagram)

9. What is your comfort food?

Dhokla Burgers and fries Rasgulla

(Image credit: _restroIndia_ Instagram, FoodandKicksinc Instagram, Go_bangali Instagram)

10. What is your opinion of your mother-in-law?

Ma ji toh sakshat Mata ka rup hai She is like my best friend Who mother-in-law? I only want my husband

(Image credit: A still from Saath Nibhana Saathiye, A still from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Erica Fernandes Instagram)

For Mostly Answer 1, you are Gopi Vau

For Mostly Answer 2, you are Naira Kartik Goenka

For Mostly Answer 3, you are Prerna Sharma Basu

Image credit: Gia Manek Instagram, Shivangi Joshi Instagram, kasautii.zindagii.kay.2 Instagram

