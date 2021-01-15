'Thalaivi': Kangana Ranaut Mesmerises As J Jayalalithaa In BTS Video From Sets; Watch

Actress Kangana Ranaut who is known to ace each character with utmost ease is seen dwelling well into the character of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa in the BTS video from Thalaivi sets. The official Twitter handle of her upcoming film Thalaivi shared a video that gave a glance at the preparations involved Kangana’s character in the film. The video started off with the director A.L Vijay talking about the film followed by several glimpses of the entire team showcasing the journey of how Thalaivi was made.

The video showed the Manikarnika actress rehearsing her dance moves with several background dancers followed by all getting ready for the shoot. The video is sure to pique the curiosity of all the fans as it leaves all excited for the upcoming film. The video also showed Kangana Ranaut wearing ghadinadhangharan and dancing classically with a huge group. The official Twitter page of the film shared the video and wrote, “Here's a glimpse into the journey of #Thalaivi!”Apart from this, the producer of the film, Shaailesh R. Singh also shared the BTS video on Instagram. He captioned the post and wrote, “Journey of #Thalaivi.”

Earlier, the makers shared the first look poster of Arvind Swami who plays former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, MGR. In the monochrome poster, the actor can be seen joining hands in public while greeting people. Arvind Swami expressed his honor of playing the role in the film while sharing his first look. After a break of many months due to COVID-19, Kangana returned to the sets of Thalaivi in the first week of October, where the team shot for a schedule in Hyderabad. She had shared how the experience to shoot was ‘soothing and comforting’ and also revealed that her back was hurt during the Bharatnatyam sequences.

It was not just an honour to play the role of Puratchi Thalaivar MGR, but a great responsibility. I thank director A.L. Vijay & producers @vishinduri @shaaileshrsingh for having faith in me. I humbly post these pics in Thalaivar’s memory, today.#Thalaivi #MGR #ArvindSwamiasMGR pic.twitter.com/F4KY07Q4Dt — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) December 24, 2020

Thalaivi teaser and poster had been released in November last year, and the film was gearing up to release in June this year. However, the updated release date has not been announced after the COVID-19-induced break. The movie was earlier slated for release in June. However, that got pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The makers have not announced the next release date yet.

