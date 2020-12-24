'Thalaivi': Arvind Swami shares first look poster as MGR, calls it 'great responsibility'

After treating fans with amazing stills from the upcoming film Thalaivi, the makers shared the first look poster of Arvind Swami who plays former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, MGR. In the monochrome poster, the actor can be seen joining hands in public while greeting people. The second look from the film showed Arvind talking to children.

Arvind Swami's first look from Thalaivi

Arvind Swami expressed his honour of playing the role in the film while sharing his first look. Calling it a “great responsibility” the actor wrote, “It was not just an honour to play the role of Puratchi Thalaivar MGR, but a great responsibility. I thank director A.L. Vijay & producers for having faith in me. I humbly post these pics in Thalaivar’s memory, today.”

The makers chose the auspicious occasion of Maruthur Gopalan Ramachandran’ds death anniversary to unveil his looks from the film. The biopic will also star actress Kangana Ranaut who will be seen playing the character of former chief minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa. Directed by AL Vijay and produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh, the film will release in three languages including Hindi, Telegu, and Tamil.

Apart from this, the actor had earlier also treated fans with a glimpse of his character where he can be seen addressing a huge gathering while showing off the victory sign. He captioned the post and wrote, “We will be releasing my new look from Thalaivi tomorrow morning at 10.00 AM on the occasion of the Death Anniversary of Puratchi Thalaivar MGR. Directed by A.L. Vijay.”

Sometime back, the actor took to social media to share a photo from the last day of the shoot of Thalaivi. In the photo, the Bombay star was prepping for the shoot, with his make-up artist Rashid ‘working his magic’ on him. He added that it was the last time that ‘Sir’ was working on him to bring him as close to the ‘beauty and charm’ of Puratchi Thalaivar (Revolutionary Leader). The ruling AIADMK party in Tamil Nadu had been founded by MGR. Jayalalitha, who had featured in multiple films with him, later climbed up the political ladder in the party, before becoming the CM for multiple terms.

