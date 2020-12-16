After Kangana, Arvind Swami wraps 'Thalaivi', shares on-set pic with 'man working magic'

It goes without saying that Thalaivi will be all about Kangana Ranaut and her portrayal of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalitha. However, there were characters around whom the actor-turned-politician’s life revolved around, that will also play a crucial role in the biopic, MG Ramachandran aka MGR being one of them. Arvind Swami plays the role of the actor-turned-politician in the film, and recently completed the shooting of the movie.

READ: Kangana Ranaut Wraps Shoot Of Film 'Thalaivi', Calls It The 'most Ambitious Project'

Arvind Swami's picture from Thalaivi shoot

Arvind Swami took to social media to share a photo from the last day of the shoot of Thalaivi. In the photo, the Bombay star was prepping for the shoot, with his make-up artist Rashid ‘working his magic’ on him.

He added that it was the last time that ‘Sir’ was working on him to bring him as close to the ‘beauty and charm’ of Puratchi Thalaivar (Revolutionary Leader).

The man working his magic on me for the last time in this film to get me as close as possible to the beauty and charm of Puratchi Thalaivar - ty Rashid sir..🙏 Last day of shoot #Thalaivi pic.twitter.com/NH4D3tWMvH — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) December 15, 2020

The ruling AIADMK party in Tamil Nadu had been founded by MGR. Jayalalitha, who had featured in multiple films with him, later climbed up the political ladder in the party, before becoming the CM for multiple terms.

Arvind Swami had share his look in Thalaivi in January this year.

Here is my first look as Puratchi Thaliavar, Makkal Thilagam MGR in #Thalaivi . A teaser follows at 10.30 am today. Hope u like it 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LjnN6Ybwrw — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) January 17, 2020

Kangana Ranaut had announced recently that she had completed the shooting of the film, which had been going in Hyderabad.

And it’s a wrap, today we successfully completed the filming of our most ambitious project Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader, rarely an actor finds a character that comes alive in flesh and blood and I fall in love so hard but now suddenly it’s time to say bye,mixed feelings❤️ pic.twitter.com/0tmrQ2ml3m — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 12, 2020

READ: Did You Know Kangana Ranaut "severely Damaged" Her Back While Preparing For 'Thalaivi'?

Thalaivi

Thalaivi also stars Arvind Swami’s Roja co-star Madhoo, Bhagyashree and other veterans like Prakash Raj, Nassar.

The movie was earlier slated for release in June. However, that got pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The makers have not announced the next release date yet.

READ: Kangana Ranaut Remembers Jayalalithaa On Death Anniversary, Shares Stills From 'Thalaivi'

READ: Kangana Ranaut Starts Action Rehearsals For 'Dhaakad' While Shooting For 'Thalaivi'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.