Aravind Swamy Refuses The Thala Ajith Starrer For Thalaivi

Reportedly, Aravind Swamy was approached to play an important role in Valimai but he refused to be a part of the project without even listening to the story. Arvind Swamy reportedly turned down Valimai because he was busy working for his upcoming, Thalaivi directed by AL Vijay. The actor is playing the role of MGR in the biopic based on the life of late Tamil superstar turned politician, J. Jayalalithaa. Read more to know about Valimai and its cast.

Actor Aravind Swamy in Jayalalitha Biopic: Actor Aravind Swamy will be playing the role of Maruthur Gopala Ramachandran aka MGR in Jayalalitha biopic. To star Kangana Ranaut in the title role, AL Vijay will be directing the movie and the regular shooting… https://t.co/Z3cj14nS1X pic.twitter.com/8ZxraFcdVa — #Adithyavarma #ENPT (@moviegalleri) October 3, 2019

All about Valimai

After giving a blockbuster film, Nerkonda Paarvai, Thala Ajith is now caught up with his upcoming project Valimai. Ajith’s previous film was directed by H Vinoth and produced by the Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor and the same combination of director and producer is going forward with Valimai. In the film, Thala will be seen playing the role of a cop in Valimai and is also playing a dual role in the film. Ajith is going to share screen space with the Bigil star Nayanthara.

