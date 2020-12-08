Thalapathy Vijay's Selfie With Fans Is Most Retweeted Pic In 2020, Reveals Twitter

As the year 2020 is about to come to an end, Twitter India has given a recap for the year. The social media platform revealed which were the most retweeted pictures to the most used hashtags this year. Hands down South Indian actor Vijay’s selfie with his fans is the most retweeted picture of the year 2020 in India.

Twitter 2020 recap

As we prepare to bid farewell to the year we’ll never forget, let's look at the biggest moments that happened on Twitter, but first a quiz! Identify:

The most Liked Tweet? Clue:👫=3

The most Retweeted Tweet? Clue:🤳

The most Quoted Tweet? Clue:😷

We'll reveal the answers tomorrow — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 7, 2020

Thalapathy Vijay's selfie was the most retweeted pic this year

With over 145.7k retweets, Thalapathy Vijay’s selfie with his fans bagged the top position as the most retweeted photo this year. The picture has garnered over 376.6 thousand likes and 9.8 quote tweets ever since it was posted, showing the popularity of the actor among his fans on Twitter. In the picture, he was seen standing on a higher surface as his fans stood and cheered for him in the background.

The actor was seen wearing a grey shirt and had put sunglasses on. He captioned the picture as, Thank you Neyveli. Check out the post below.

Actor Vijay's Twitter

The most Retweeted Tweet of 2020

2020 में सबसे ज्यादा रीट्वीट हुआ ट्वीट

2020ம் ஆண்டின்அதிகம் ரிடுவீட் செய்யப்பட்டடுவீட் pic.twitter.com/JpCT4y6fJm — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 8, 2020

The selfie was clicked and posted at the time when Vijay had been in news for the I-T raids against him. The raids were in connection to the box office success of his Pongal release film 'Bigil'. The raid was conducted at his Chennai residence and went on for more than 30 hours.

The selfie was deemed as a message from the actor to his fans amidst the raids conducted on him. The selfie was a way of telling that the recent events have not affected him. Moreover, the photo was proof of the massive fan following the actor enjoys in the state.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Anushka Sharma's pregnancy and Virat Kohli tweet

While actor Vijay’s selfie was retweeted the most this past year, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli news about pregnancy was another sensational news on Twitter. Virat Kohli’s tweet announcing Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy was the most liked Tweet in India in 2020. It garnered 642 thousand likes, check out the post below.

The most Liked Tweet of 2020

2020 का सबसे ज्यादा लाइक किया गया ट्वीट

2020ம் ஆண்டின்அதிகம் லைக் செய்யப்பட்ட டுவீட் pic.twitter.com/lMN18Z5KEd — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 8, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan's tweet

The position of the most Quoted Tweet was bagged by Amitabh Bachchan. His tweet about informing that he has been tested positive for COVID 19 was the most quoted tweet. Check it out below.

The most Quoted Tweet of 2020

2020 का सबसे ज्यादा क़ोट किया गया ट्वीट

2020ம் ஆண்டின்அதிகம் மேற்கோள் காட்டப்பட்ட டுவீட் pic.twitter.com/aqXTnaZI0h — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 8, 2020

Dil Bechara was the most tweeted movie hashtag this year in India. It was followed by Soorarai Pottru and Sarileru Neekevvaru. Check out the post below.

Sports or movies? Why fight or choose, you don't need a remote control on Twitter 😉



खेल या फिल्में? लड़ना या चुनना ही जरूरी क्यों हो, आपको ट्विटर पर रिमोट कंट्रोल की जरूरत नहीं है 😉 pic.twitter.com/zgzixgDKgv — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 8, 2020

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.