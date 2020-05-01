Karisma Kapoor Shares Family Get-together Portrait As Heartwarming Memory Of Rishi Kapoor

Losing a family member is one of the worst experiences and it makes one look back at the happier times spent with the departed. Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor has shared a throwback picture through her Instagram account on Friday as it comes across as a fond memory of a family get-together. The post captioned, "Family ❤️" comes a day after the death of her uncle and veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor on Thursday.

After the news of the legendary actor's death broke out, Karisma Kapoor, the elder daughter of Rishi Kapoor's elder brother Randhir Kapoor, took to her social media and shared an adorable throwback picture featuring three generations of the Kapoor family.

The photo has Karisma with her grandfather Raj Kapoor as a young Rishi Kapoor looked on and Karisma captioned it with the sweetest words as a tribute to her Chintu uncle. She wrote, "Always looking over family..💔 chintu uncle will miss discussing food and restaurants with you.. #uncle #legend"

Bollywood veteran and screen icon Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30 at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai as he succumbed to cancer after battling it for two years. He was cremated at the Chandanwadi crematorium in the presence of his immediate family and close friends. He was the torchbearer of the 3rd generation of Kapoor dynasty of the Hindi film industry.

