Taapsee Pannu Says She Never Thought 'Thappad' Would Surpass 'Panga' & 'Chhapaak' At BO

Taapsee Pannu in a recent interview revealed that she never thought Thappad’s collection would surpass that of Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak and Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga. Panga, Chhapaak, and Thappad were the three women-centric films that have released so far in 2020. But Thappad has not only garnered critical praise but also worked its magic at the box-office.

Taapsee could not predict Thapaad’s success as compared to 'Panga' & 'Chhapaak'

In the year 2020 many big-budget and Indie films have already released. Many of these films failed at the box-office while some managed to woo people at the box-office and garner praises as well. In the year 2020, three highly anticipated female-centric films were released. These films were Deepika Padukone starrer and produced Chhapaak, Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga, and Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad.

Also read | Taapsee Pannu's Aesthetic Picture Proves How Productive She Is During This Lockdown

But only Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad managed to have impressive box-office collection and even receive critical acclaim. Now, Taapsee Pannu in a recent interview amidst this lockdown commented on Thappad’s success as compared to Panga and Chhapaak. Taapsee said that both Deepika and Kangana’s Chhapaak and Panga had big names associated with them.

Furthermore, she said that she and her Thappad team never thought their film’s box-office collection will surpass the other two films’ collections. She continued and said that the storylines of Chhapaak and Panga did not lead to a division between the audience. But Thappad’s storyline could have caused a division but its success is a huge validation for everyone who was involved in the project, said Taapsee Pannu. Interestingly, as per Box Office India report, Chhapaak collected ₹32 crores, Thappad collected ₹29 crores and Panga collected ₹22 crores in India.

Also read | Taapsee Pannu Shares 'majorrrr' Throwback Pic Of Her Dream Come True Moment

During the interview, Taapsee Pannu also commented about her back-to-back hit films at the box-office and the critical appreciation she is receiving. She said that she finds it scary since every critic declares that you are in your “top form” after every film. She continued and said that if the graphs keep on climbing and reach on the top you have nowhere to go expect going down. While talking about the immense praise she is receiving for her films, she said that she does not let the praise get into in her head she keeps it firmly on her shoulder.

Also read | Taapsee Pannu Shares A Throwback Post From The Sets Of 'Naam Shabana'; See Here

Also read | Taapsee Pannu Celebrates 7 Years In Bollywood With A Throwback Photo

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.