'Thappad' Box Office Collection: Taapsee Pannu Starrer Mints Rs 21.14 Crore By Day 6

Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad was amongst the most anticipated films of the year. The film has been receiving praise from critics and audiences alike, with Taapsee's hard-hitting act being appreciated through and through.

The film is maintaining a slow yet steady pace at the Box Office. The movie which released this Friday, collected Rs 2.21 crore on Tuesday which took its collections to Rs 19.13 crore. The movie had opened with Rs 3 crore and had gone on to garner Rs 2.26 crore on Monday. The movie has now minted Rs 2.01 crore on its sixth day which has taken its total collections to be Rs 21.14 crore.

#Thappad Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 5.05 cr, Sun 6.54 cr, Mon 2.26 cr, Tue 2.21 cr, Wed 2.01 cr. Total: ₹ 21.14 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 5, 2020

About Thappad

The film revolves around the story of Amrita, who is a dutiful housewife. Her life turns upside down after her husband, in a fit of rage, slaps her at a social gathering. She then decides to rebel against her pitiful state, battling several obstacles in the process. Actor Pavail Gulati has essayed the role of Taapsee Pannu's husband in the film and his performance has been highly appreciated by audience and critics alike.

Thappad may pose a threat from Baaghi 3

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had earlier revealed the Box Office collections of the film on its third day to be Rs 14.66 crore. However, he had also mentioned in his tweet that the movie has to stay afloat in multiplexes until the much-awaited Baaghi 3 hits the big screen. The Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer will be releasing on March 6, 2020. The movie is expected to challenge the Taapsee Pannu starrer at the Box Office.

#Thappad has decent weekend... #Delhi, #NCR, #Mumbai contribute, compensate for the non-performance beyond metros... Healthy growth on Day 3 is a plus... Important to put up respectable numbers on weekdays... Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 5.05 cr, Sun 6.54 cr. Total: ₹ 14.66 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 2, 2020

