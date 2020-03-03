The Debate
The Debate
'Thappad' Box Office Collection: Taapsee Pannu Starrer Expected To See An Increase

Bollywood News

'Thappad' box office collection may have begun slowly. However, numbers for the film are rising gradually. Read more for details of the total collection.

Thappad Box Office Collection

Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad was among the most awaited films of the year. With over twenty million YouTube views on the trailer, the film was being anticipated by many. Thappad speaks about the issue of violence against women and exposes patriarchal fault lines. With the film now in theatres, let's take a look at its Box Office numbers. 

Also Read | Thappad Box Office Collection - The Drama Starts With A Slow Occupancy In Theatres

Thappad Box Office Collection

The film released on February 28 and received mixed reviews from the audience. On Day 1, Thappad box office collection was a mere estimate of over ₹3 crores. On day 2, the film shot up in sales and collected a significant estimate of ₹5 crores. The growth was steady on Sunday as the collections touched ₹6 crores approximately.

Also Read | Thappad Box Office Collection: Despite Rave Reviews, Film Struggles On Opening Day; Numbers Here

Thappad's box office collection currently stands at over ₹14 crores approximately. Taapsee’s previous outing with director Anubhav Sinha proved to be a massive success. The film Pink starred Amitabh Bachchan and was highly appreciated by critics and fans alike.

Also Read | Thappad Box office collection: Taapsee Pannu's Film Witnesses A Massive Growth On Day 2; See Numbers

About Thappad

In Anubhav Sinha's film Thappad, Taapsee essays the role of a housewife, Amrita, who decides to file for divorce after husband slaps her at a party in front of everyone. Amrita’s friends and family try their level best to convince her to forgive her husband. However, Amrita stands firm on her decision. The film also stars Kumud Mishra, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza, Maya Sarao, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor Says 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' Feels Like Debut Reboot, Here Is Why

 

 

