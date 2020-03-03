'Thappad' Box Office Collection: Taapsee Pannu Starrer Expected To See An Increase

Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad was among the most awaited films of the year. With over twenty million YouTube views on the trailer, the film was being anticipated by many. Thappad speaks about the issue of violence against women and exposes patriarchal fault lines. With the film now in theatres, let's take a look at its Box Office numbers.

Thappad Box Office Collection

The film released on February 28 and received mixed reviews from the audience. On Day 1, Thappad box office collection was a mere estimate of over ₹3 crores. On day 2, the film shot up in sales and collected a significant estimate of ₹5 crores. The growth was steady on Sunday as the collections touched ₹6 crores approximately.

#Thappad has decent weekend... #Delhi, #NCR, #Mumbai contribute, compensate for the non-performance beyond metros... Healthy growth on Day 3 is a plus... Important to put up respectable numbers on weekdays... Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 5.05 cr, Sun 6.54 cr. Total: ₹ 14.66 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 2, 2020

Thappad's box office collection currently stands at over ₹14 crores approximately. Taapsee’s previous outing with director Anubhav Sinha proved to be a massive success. The film Pink starred Amitabh Bachchan and was highly appreciated by critics and fans alike.

About Thappad

In Anubhav Sinha's film Thappad, Taapsee essays the role of a housewife, Amrita, who decides to file for divorce after husband slaps her at a party in front of everyone. Amrita’s friends and family try their level best to convince her to forgive her husband. However, Amrita stands firm on her decision. The film also stars Kumud Mishra, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza, Maya Sarao, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles.

