Taapsee Pannu Is A Pro In Slaying Casual Outfits And These Pics Are Proof

Taapsee Pannu is evidently one of the most versatile actors working in the Hindi film industry today. The actor has showcased her talents and acting prowess in films and continues to entertain the audience with her performances. But besides being a celebrated film star, Taapsee Pannu is evidently also an avid social media user. Taapsee Pannu's photos on Instagram are widely loved by fans as they flood the comment section of her posts. Taapsee Pannu's Instagram photos also hint at the actor's love for casual outfits. Check out some of Taapsee Pannu's photos sporting casual outfits below:

Taapsee Pannu's best casual look photos

In this photo, Taapsee Pannu can be seen sporting an off-shoulder denim blue top coupled with an orange scarf. Taapsee had worn her hair in an upward bun and her pout evidently makes the photo even better. Taapsee had accessorised the look with sunglasses and hoop earrings.

Showcasing her funky side, Taapsee had posted a photo sporting a black jeans coupled with a spaghetti top. Her look was enhanced even further with the grey shimmery top with folded sleeves. Taapsee evidently managed to pull off a great casual look with open hair and black nail paint.

Taapsee Pannu is often seen showcasing her cheerful side to her 15 million followers on Instagram. In the above photo, Taapsee Pannu can be seen wearing a co-ord dress. The dress also featured an off-shoulder crop top with a layered skirt. Taapsee also chose to keep it simple with her footwear.

