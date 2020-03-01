Thappad Box-office: Taapsee Pannu's Film Witnesses A Massive Growth On Day 2; See Numbers

Calling domestic violence "an elephant in the room", Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu's film Thappad has definitely started a conversation around the issue. Receiving immense positive reviews by both the audience and critics, Anubhav Sinha directorial on Day 2 witnessed a massive jump.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the box-office figures. The film earned Rs. 5.05 crores on Day 2, taking the total domestic earnings to Rs. 8.12 crores. Adarsh also pointed out that the film is doing extremely well in metro cities.

#Thappad jumps on Day 2... Occupancy at metros - target audience - witnesses substantial growth... Needs to maintain the pace on Day 3... Eyes ₹ 14 cr [+/-] total in its *opening weekend*... Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 5.05 cr. Total: ₹ 8.12 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 1, 2020

Thappad is directed by Anubhav Sinha and has Pink actor Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. It also features Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Kumud Mishra, Tanvi Azmi and Naila Grewal in pivotal roles. The film revolves around the story of a housewife whose relationship is conditioned by patriarchal rules where she is taken for granted. Taapsee plays an educated, upper-middle-class woman who is forced to take stock of her relationship after being slapped by her husband.

"The film is not just about domestic violence. It is just one trigger. There is a dialogue in the film which says 'I can suddenly see all the unfair things that I did not notice earlier'. So 'Thappad' (slap) is a trigger and suddenly you see these things that were taken for granted in a relationship," Taapsee told PTI in an interview.

Meanwhile, as per PTI, the Anubhav Sinha directorial has been exempted from SGST for a period of three months in Madhya Pradesh. The report quoted a Commercial Tax Department top official stating that the decision was owing to the film’s subject and message that deals with domestic violence. The tickets are levied 18%, GST-SGST at 9% each, at present.

